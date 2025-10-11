Stacey Rusch Talks Her Sophomore Season, Shayo Cannabis Brand & #RHOP Rising Above Gizelle & Ashley’s Actress Allegations—‘Apparently, Their Job Is To Hate On Me’

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back for season 10, and Stacey Rusch is not holding back. After fellow housewives Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby claimed an unnamed actress had “proof” that Stacey paid her ex to be her boyfriend for the show—Stacey had a blunt response for BOSSIP.

“To this day, I don’t know what they’re talking about. My job is to live my life well. Apparently, their job is to hate on me,” she said.

The sophomore of the show told BOSSIP that despite the messiness, she’s excited for her second season.

Newbie no more, right?” she said. “It feels good. I am so incredibly proud. I didn’t know what to expect my first season. So to be here for season two, it’s really exciting.”

The season also introduces two new faces, Angel Massie and Tia Glover, who bring fresh energy to the Potomac fold. Angel, a Baltimore-raised entrepreneur and mother of two who enjoys the great outdoors brings wit and sass…

while Tia adds warmth, humor, and a vivacious personality that complements the cast.

“I think they are very unique. I love the dynamics of them as mothers as well as entrepreneurs,” Stacey told BOSSIP. “I’m really appreciative of the way Real Housewives of Potomac allows the diversity and so many African American women to be celebrated. I love that viewers will be able to meet them and hopefully fall in love with them.”

Stacey Rusch Denies Gizelle & Ashley’s Actress Allegations, Says TJ Relationship Is A Thing Of The Past

Season 10 promises a mix of glamour, family drama, and personal milestones, with Stacey navigating her own life in the public eye while balancing a growing cannabis wellness brand, Shayo. But it’s not all business—Stacey is standing firm, defending herself against old rumors, and showing fans the real her.

As previously reported, in the premiere, Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby alleged that an unnamed “famous actress” had a messy moment at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, showing them legal documents claiming that Stacey’s rumored boyfriend, TJ, was planning to sue her for “not executing on their season 9 payment agreement” that included 50% of her #RHOP checks.

The alleged paperwork came after TJ alleged at the season 9 reunion that he was under contract with the Housewife and she owed him money, something Stacey vehemently denied.

“To this day, I don’t know what they’re talking about,” she told BOSSIP. “And my job is to live my life well. And apparently their job is to hate on me.”

And when it comes to her ex, Stacey made it crystal clear:

She also expressed feeling betrayed by Ashley, particularly after their shared time together with their children, questioning why Ashley didn’t address her concerns about TJ and her divorce directly at that time.

“It felt a little bit like sabotage… I’m not used to that.”

Despite the drama with co-stars and their allegations, Stacey’s focus remains on happiness, family, and building her brand. She’s also getting recognition beyond Potomac: she was recently featured in Ebony and named TVLine’s “Reality Star to Watch,” with Season 10 set to highlight her personal milestones and entrepreneurial journey.

Stacey Rusch Denies Copying “Happy Eddie,” Says She Announced Shayo Wellness “When It Was Time To Talk About It”

Speaking of entreprenurship, this season Stacey’s entrepreneurial side will be front and center. She just launched Shayo a health and wellness brand that empowers and supports consumers, making her the first Black woman in Virginia to launch a cannabis-centered brand.

“I’m incredibly proud to have launched Shayo,” she told BOSSIP. “It’s all about joy and happiness. My first products are gummies: Rise, which helps you meet the day at your best, and Rest, which allows you to repair and prepare for the next day. I think viewers will appreciate that there was no ill intent,” she added denying copying Eddie Osefo’s “Happy Eddie” brand. “I talked about it when it was time to talk about it.”

Looking ahead, Stacey hopes fans of #RHOP will see the real her as she continues to “rise above”, just like she quipped at the #RHOP Reunion.

“I think for my sophomore season, people can get to know me a little bit better. We have to give people grace. It’s a learning process to be vulnerable and show your life and family. I hope people will see what matters to me, what’s close to my heart, and that I am worthy of great things.” Watch our exclusive with Stacey below!

