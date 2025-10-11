DDG Releases New Album, Asks Halle Bailey To ‘Drop The Case’ On Lead Single

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

DDG is committed to keeping everyone in his and Halle Bailey’s business, and his latest album release is giving fans insight into how he feels about their custody battle.

On the track “17 more years”, DDG opens up about where the former lovers currently stand as they work to come to an amicable arrangement for their 1-year-old son, Halo.

“I don’t wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates,” he raps on the track. “Lawyers getting over on us, watching money go to waste. We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake. If we talk, it’ll get better. Go ahead and drop the case. Used to text your phone, now we speaking through the mail. You don’t even know, I got love for you still. Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel? Might as well get along, we got 17 more years”

Well, ok.

The track comes after Bailey filed and won a restraining order against DDG claiming physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the popular vlogger/streamer. DDG hit back at Bailey, using her postpartum depression against her, and claimed that Halo was unsafe with his mother who he alleged had communicated having suicidal ideation on more than one occasion.

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide,” Bailey wrote in a declaration to the court at the time. “Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo.”

In August, a judge declared that both DDG and Halle were no longer allowed to post their son on social media following a summer in which the Little Mermaid actress claimed that the streamer regularly used their son to incite online violence against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans,” Bailey wrote in her declaration at the time. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

Nonetheless, DDG seems to feel that there’s room for healthy reconciliation or at least he hopes there is.

As for Bailey, the six-time Grammy nominee is gearing up to release her debut album, love? or something like it, on Oct. 24. She hasn’t said much about it, but we can only assume that she’ll be opening up in her own way about everything that happened in their relationship. Her track “braveface” seemed to be speak to the pain she learned how to hide during a contentious relationship, while “back and forth”—the track she released ahead of Valentine’s Day—was a flirtatious bop about leaving the passion for the bedroom. Looks like Halle will be giving the girlies a bit of everything on her debut. We’re here for it!

