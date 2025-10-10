BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

Fall is here and the days are getting shorter. With the streaming wars also getting hectic — Hulu is about to be a wrap? — making sure you’re viewing options are optimal are just as important as ever.

Our latest batch of Black Watch selections feature Zoë Kravitz’s linking with a thief, respectfully, a The Wire alum and a show that gets its episode title from JAY-Z songs. If you know, you know.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Caught Stealing – Amazon Prime

From the mind of Darren Aronofsky, Hank Thompson, played by Austin Butler, finds himself cat-sitting for a neighbor, who turns into a hellish journey when Russian mobsters slide through his Lower East Side apartment. What follows in Caught Stealing is a series of WTF (and slightly outlandish) events with more than enough violence to satisfy any fan of dark, fast-moving comedies. Once you start it, it’s hard not to want to see how the NYC-set movie turns out. Thanks to Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Butler’s girlfriend, Regina King’s role as a detective, and appearances by Action Bronson, Liev Schreiber, and Bad Bunny, it’s even easier.

Stream Caught Stealing On Amazon Prime now. —Bruce Goodwin II

Bosch – Prime

Yes, we know that Bosch concluded its seventh and final season in June 2021, but bear with us. It’s never too late to catch up on this revered police procedural. While actor Titus Welliver no doubt holds it down as the titular character, his partner, Haitian-American Detective Jerome “Jerry” Edgar, as portrayed by Jamie Hector, is just as commanding on the small screen. J. Edgar is on the opposite side of the crime line compared to Marlo from The Wire, which brought him to fame. And’s its a testament to Hector’s acting chops how he makes the character his own, and a fan favorite. Bosch was so good they tapped on a follow-up series, Bosch: Legacy, and more recently, Ballard. Also shout out to the late, great Lance Reddick who has a prominent role in the series. Go down that rabbit hole, trust.

Stream Bosch on Prime right here.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Reasonable Doubt – Hulu

Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt is back for Season 3, and Jax Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi) reminds you that she is still that girl in the courtroom. She’s a boss attorney who’s been bored with the monotony of cases being settled, so she takes on an ex–child star accused of a serious crime. If you’ve watched any season, you know Jax will get to the bottom of it by the end of the alotted episodes. This show will give you everything you need; major drama, mystery, and sexy energy. It has the crime vibes I love, a dope soundtrack (every episode is named after a Hov track…and peep the show titl ), and great storylines you will surely grow to love with each season.

Watch Reasonable Doubt on Hulu. —Alexis Felder

