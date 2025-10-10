Ready To Love Season 11: What Up Doe? Meet The Cast In Detroit
What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit
OWN’s hit dating series READY TO LOVE returns Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT for season 11, this time shifting gears and heading to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.
This season, READY TO LOVE: DETROIT: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher, and an attorney to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.
Here’s what’s in store this season.
Based on the trailer that dropped Sept. 4, this season of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT promises deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.
The drama heats up quickly, with one man getting called out for seeming disinterested, another proudly admitting to being “petty,” and tensions rise when a woman stands her ground after being accused of “leading” with her “sexuality.” Elsewhere, toe-sucking is hinted at, a near-fight breaks out, and emotions spill over in a tearful moment.
“Will they compose the perfect ending to their love story?” Miles questions toward the end of the trailer. “It’s time to find out which of these singles are truly ready to love.”
It looks like love will truly be tested this season. Before the romance (and drama) sparks for these lucky singles in Motown City, let’s get to know the mouthwatering Motor City singles of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT on the flip.
Andrea (32) – Esthetician & Salon Owner
Known as “Browgod,” Andrea is a beauty mogul and proud mom who brings both glam and grit. She’s all about deep connection, emotional maturity, and building a beautiful life inside and out for herself and her family.
Ashanté (31) – Salon Owner & Vegan Chef
A soulful creator and plant-based powerhouse chef, Ashanté blends wellness, warmth, and wisdom. With her nurturing energy and passion for health, she’s serving love with a side of intention.
Bello (37) – Real Estate Developer
Legacy-driven and fiercely ambitious, Bello is a first-generation Nigerian real estate boss who leads with faith, family values, and a vision for lasting love.
Channon (33) – Registered Nurse
Outspoken, funny, and full of heart, Channon is a preacher’s kid with a sharp wit and a soft center. She’s not here for games, only a partner who can meet her high vibe and even higher standards.
Chris (41) – Chef
A soulful chef with a romantic streak, Chris is a proud dad and emotional rock. With life experience and a big heart, he’s ready to cook up a connection that truly satisfies.
Christina (35) – Massage Therapist & Songwriter
Grounded and creative, Christina is a musical spirit with deep emotional wisdom. She’s a dedicated mom who craves authenticity, vulnerability, and a love story worth singing about.
Darius (40) – Lounge & Exotic Car Rental Owner
“Mr. Detroit” himself, Darius, is all style, success, and swagger. A high-energy entrepreneur with big dreams, he’s looking for a queen to ride shotgun on the road to love and legacy.
Devon (38) – University Project Manager
Part intellectual, part artist, Devon is a thoughtful storyteller who leads with heart and insight. He’s searching for a deep, growth-minded bond that stands the test of time.
Diamond (33) – Attorney & Executive Director
Sharp, sweet, and full of sparkle, Diamond is a public servant and justice-seeker with a passion for purpose. Grounded yet glowing, she’s ready to build a life rooted in love, integrity, and mutual elevation.
Dominique (42) – Senior Client Adviser
A fashionable force with a nurturing soul, Dominique is a proud mom stepping into her next chapter with power and poise. She’s ready for a partner who matches her energy—and her depth.
Donnah (38) – Army Mathematician
Brains, beauty, and balance, Donnah is a grounded intellectual with Detroit roots and a heart full of purpose. This army mathematician is not here to play—she’s here to find something real.
Edward “Ed” (40) – Tech Consultant & Former Pro Boxer
A former pro athlete turned tech-savvy entrepreneur, Ed is a proud dad with discipline, drive, and depth. Faith, family, and emotional connection are his cornerstones—and he’s ready to build a love that lasts.
Emily (44) – Seamstress & Educator
Poised and polished, Emily is a fashion expert who stitches style with substance. As a seamstress for the Pistons and a proud educator, she’s ready for a partner who inspires both passion and partnership.
LaDell “Carde” (36) – Insurance Broker
A self-described “nerd with hustle,” Carde is equal parts funny and focused. As a devoted dad with a big heart, he’s looking for a connection built on joy, realness, and shared ambition.
Lauren (36) – Marketing Specialist & Realtor
Fiercely independent and full of fire, Lauren juggles career, co-parenting, and competition with ease. Now, she’s ready to win in love with someone who can match her energy and depth.
Nicole (35) – University Lecturer & Pageant Titleholder
With six degrees and titles to match, Nicole is the perfect blend of beauty, brilliance, and purpose. A Harvard and Howard alum, she brings faith, family, and fierce intellect to every connection.
Robert “Richy” (38) – Tattoo Artist & Shop Owner
A creative force with a heart of gold, Richy is a hands-on dad, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur chasing authentic love. He’s ready to ink a new chapter with someone who values loyalty, growth, and passion.
Steven (39) – Teacher
Charismatic and caring, Steven is a middle school teacher who leads with heart and humor. Family-focused and emotionally present, he’s ready to write a love story full of meaning and joy.
Vinceson “Vince” (42) – Field Service Technician
With a magnetic smile and calm confidence, Vince is a former police officer seeking a love rooted in realness. He’s here for honesty, connection, and the kind of bond you build for life.
Xavier (43) – Mortgage Executive
Smooth, driven, and emotionally tuned in, Xavier knows what he wants—and isn’t afraid to go after it. This mortgage executive is looking for a true partner: someone authentic, ambitious, and aligned with his values.
The post What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit appeared first on Bossip.
