Listen Live
Entertainment

Ready To Love Season 11: What Up Doe? Meet The Cast In Detroit

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

OWN’s hit dating show 'READY TO LOVE: DETROIT' returns Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT, cruising into Detroit with 20 bold singles ready to find real love in the heart of Motown.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 21

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT, OWN
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series READY TO LOVE returns Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT for season 11, this time shifting gears and heading to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, READY TO LOVE: DETROIT: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher, and an attorney to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

RELATED: #ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Cisco’s Praise For ‘Beautiful’ Tae Rubs Shanice The Wrong Way

Here’s what’s in store this season.

Based on the trailer that dropped Sept. 4, this season of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT promises deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

The drama heats up quickly, with one man getting called out for seeming disinterested, another proudly admitting to being “petty,” and tensions rise when a woman stands her ground after being accused of “leading” with her “sexuality.” Elsewhere, toe-sucking is hinted at, a near-fight breaks out, and emotions spill over in a tearful moment.

“Will they compose the perfect ending to their love story?” Miles questions toward the end of the trailer. “It’s time to find out which of these singles are truly ready to love.”

It looks like love will truly be tested this season. Before the romance (and drama) sparks for these lucky singles in Motown City, let’s get to know the mouthwatering Motor City singles of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT on the flip.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Andrea (32) – Esthetician & Salon Owner

Ashley
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Known as “Browgod,” Andrea is a beauty mogul and proud mom who brings both glam and grit. She’s all about deep connection, emotional maturity, and building a beautiful life inside and out for herself and her family.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Ashanté (31) – Salon Owner & Vegan Chef

Ashanté
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A soulful creator and plant-based powerhouse chef, Ashanté blends wellness, warmth, and wisdom. With her nurturing energy and passion for health, she’s serving love with a side of intention.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Bello (37) – Real Estate Developer

Bello - Real estate developer
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Legacy-driven and fiercely ambitious, Bello is a first-generation Nigerian real estate boss who leads with faith, family values, and a vision for lasting love.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Channon (33) – Registered Nurse

Channon - Nurse
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Outspoken, funny, and full of heart, Channon is a preacher’s kid with a sharp wit and a soft center. She’s not here for games, only a partner who can meet her high vibe and even higher standards.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Chris (41) – Chef

Chris - Chef
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A soulful chef with a romantic streak, Chris is a proud dad and emotional rock. With life experience and a big heart, he’s ready to cook up a connection that truly satisfies.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Christina (35) – Massage Therapist & Songwriter 

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Grounded and creative, Christina is a musical spirit with deep emotional wisdom. She’s a dedicated mom who craves authenticity, vulnerability, and a love story worth singing about.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Darius (40) – Lounge & Exotic Car Rental Owner

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


“Mr. Detroit” himself, Darius, is all style, success, and swagger. A high-energy entrepreneur with big dreams, he’s looking for a queen to ride shotgun on the road to love and legacy.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Devon (38) – University Project Manager

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Part intellectual, part artist, Devon is a thoughtful storyteller who leads with heart and insight. He’s searching for a deep, growth-minded bond that stands the test of time.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Diamond (33) – Attorney & Executive Director

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Sharp, sweet, and full of sparkle, Diamond is a public servant and justice-seeker with a passion for purpose. Grounded yet glowing, she’s ready to build a life rooted in love, integrity, and mutual elevation.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Dominique (42) – Senior Client Adviser

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A fashionable force with a nurturing soul, Dominique is a proud mom stepping into her next chapter with power and poise. She’s ready for a partner who matches her energy—and her depth.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Donnah (38) – Army Mathematician

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Brains, beauty, and balance, Donnah is a grounded intellectual with Detroit roots and a heart full of purpose. This army mathematician is not here to play—she’s here to find something real.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Edward “Ed” (40) – Tech Consultant & Former Pro Boxer

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A former pro athlete turned tech-savvy entrepreneur, Ed is a proud dad with discipline, drive, and depth. Faith, family, and emotional connection are his cornerstones—and he’s ready to build a love that lasts.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Emily (44) – Seamstress & Educator

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Poised and polished, Emily is a fashion expert who stitches style with substance. As a seamstress for the Pistons and a proud educator, she’s ready for a partner who inspires both passion and partnership.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

LaDell “Carde” (36) – Insurance Broker

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A self-described “nerd with hustle,” Carde is equal parts funny and focused. As a devoted dad with a big heart, he’s looking for a connection built on joy, realness, and shared ambition.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Lauren (36) – Marketing Specialist & Realtor

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Fiercely independent and full of fire, Lauren juggles career, co-parenting, and competition with ease. Now, she’s ready to win in love with someone who can match her energy and depth.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Nicole (35) – University Lecturer & Pageant Titleholder

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


With six degrees and titles to match, Nicole is the perfect blend of beauty, brilliance, and purpose. A Harvard and Howard alum, she brings faith, family, and fierce intellect to every connection.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Robert “Richy” (38) – Tattoo Artist & Shop Owner

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


A creative force with a heart of gold, Richy is a hands-on dad, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur chasing authentic love. He’s ready to ink a new chapter with someone who values loyalty, growth, and passion.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Steven (39) – Teacher

Steven- Teacher
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Charismatic and caring, Steven is a middle school teacher who leads with heart and humor. Family-focused and emotionally present, he’s ready to write a love story full of meaning and joy.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Vinceson “Vince” (42) – Field Service Technician

Vince - Field service technician
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


With a magnetic smile and calm confidence, Vince is a former police officer seeking a love rooted in realness. He’s here for honesty, connection, and the kind of bond you build for life.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

Xavier (43) – Mortgage Executive

Xavier - Mortgage executive
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT


Smooth, driven, and emotionally tuned in, Xavier knows what he wants—and isn’t afraid to go after it. This mortgage executive is looking for a true partner: someone authentic, ambitious, and aligned with his values.

The post What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit appeared first on Bossip.

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021
More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Againt UMG Dismissed, Social Media Piles On

Hip-Hop Wired
Bayou Battle Of The OG's: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way

Bayou Battle Of The OG's: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close