Listen Live
Entertainment

From Court to Catwalk: Angel Reese Earns Her Victoria’s Secret Wings

Angel Reese Spreads Her Wings: WNBA Star to Walk the Victoria’s Secret Runway!

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NEW YORK – Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is trading her basketball sneakers for high heels. The 23-year-old WNBA standout announced Thursday that she will walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York City, becoming the first professional athlete to ever grace the brand’s world-famous runway.

Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL,” Reese wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m finally getting my wings — I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready… Catch me on the runway.”

Angel Reese
Source: Juicy Couture / Angel Reese

The lingerie brand confirmed the news with a celebratory post featuring Reese wearing a pink robe, black lingerie, and white feathered wings — a signature look of Victoria’s Secret Angels. “Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel… major is an understatement,” the company’s post read.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originally debuted in 2001 and ran annually until 2019, before being paused amid corporate restructuring and public criticism. The brand revived the show in 2024, reimagined for modern audiences, with Reese attending that return event as a guest

Now, she’s taking center stage. Reese’s appearance marks another bold crossover between sports and pop culture, further cementing her rising star power beyond the basketball court. Known for her confidence, charisma, and unapologetic authenticity, Angel Reese continues to redefine what it means to be a modern athlete — proving that power, beauty, and athleticism can shine brightly on and off the court.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Againt UMG Dismissed, Social Media Piles On

Hip-Hop Wired
Bayou Battle Of The OG's: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way

Bayou Battle Of The OG's: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close