From Court to Catwalk: Angel Reese Earns Her Victoria’s Secret Wings

NEW YORK – Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is trading her basketball sneakers for high heels. The 23-year-old WNBA standout announced Thursday that she will walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York City, becoming the first professional athlete to ever grace the brand’s world-famous runway.

“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL,” Reese wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m finally getting my wings — I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready… Catch me on the runway.”

Source: Juicy Couture / Angel Reese

The lingerie brand confirmed the news with a celebratory post featuring Reese wearing a pink robe, black lingerie, and white feathered wings — a signature look of Victoria’s Secret Angels. “Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel… major is an understatement,” the company’s post read.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originally debuted in 2001 and ran annually until 2019, before being paused amid corporate restructuring and public criticism. The brand revived the show in 2024, reimagined for modern audiences, with Reese attending that return event as a guest

Now, she’s taking center stage. Reese’s appearance marks another bold crossover between sports and pop culture, further cementing her rising star power beyond the basketball court. Known for her confidence, charisma, and unapologetic authenticity, Angel Reese continues to redefine what it means to be a modern athlete — proving that power, beauty, and athleticism can shine brightly on and off the court.