Unc Status: Ty Dolla Sign Delivers The Most Cringe Moment Of The Year

Ty Dolla $ign, we get you’re trying to stay up to date with the times, but something gotta give…

During an interview, the West Coast swiss army knife was asked when “VULTURES 3” is coming out? With Ye being incognito, Ty is the only person the general public can ask this question to, but he could have kept that answer to himself. Giving one of the most cringe response of the year, “There was a lot of music that was done. But, uh, how should I say this? Uh..6 7”.

What Does 67 Mean?

Philly artist Skrilla coined one of the biggest terms amongst the YNs this year in his song, “Doot Doot”. The King of Kensington said in the song, “Bro put belt right to they behind, the way that switch brrt, I know he dying’ 6-7”. The term “6-7” doesn’t have a particular meaning; it’s used like the word “jawn” is used. Jawn can be a person, place, or thing. Same thing with 6-7.

Back to Mr.Dollar Sign, he basically is insinuating that he has no idea when “VULTURES 3” is dropping, just in a very cringe way.

Ty recently made an appearance on Tyga’s stream and played a snippet of the lead single for the third VULTURES album. Needless to say, it sounded fire.

Dolla $ign has an album on the way titled “TYCOON“, which will be his first solo project in 5 years.

