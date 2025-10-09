Listen Live
News

Unc Status: Ty Dolla Sign Delivers The Most Cringe Moment Of The Year

Ty Dolla $ign, we get you're trying to stay up to date with the times, but something gotta give...

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-BOF500-GALA
Source: THIBAUD MORITZ / Getty

Ty Dolla $ign, we get you’re trying to stay up to date with the times, but something gotta give…

During an interview, the West Coast swiss army knife was asked when “VULTURES 3” is coming out? With Ye being incognito, Ty is the only person the general public can ask this question to, but he could have kept that answer to himself. Giving one of the most cringe response of the year, “There was a lot of music that was done. But, uh, how should I say this? Uh..6 7”.

What Does 67 Mean?

Philly artist Skrilla coined one of the biggest terms amongst the YNs this year in his song, “Doot Doot”. The King of Kensington said in the song, “Bro put belt right to they behind, the way that switch brrt, I know he dying’ 6-7”. The term “6-7” doesn’t have a particular meaning; it’s used like the word “jawn” is used. Jawn can be a person, place, or thing. Same thing with 6-7.

Back to Mr.Dollar Sign, he basically is insinuating that he has no idea when “VULTURES 3” is dropping, just in a very cringe way.

Ty recently made an appearance on Tyga’s stream and played a snippet of the lead single for the third VULTURES album. Needless to say, it sounded fire.

Dolla $ign has an album on the way titled “TYCOON“, which will be his first solo project in 5 years.

Unc Status: Ty Dolla Sign Delivers The Most Cringe Moment Of The Year  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close