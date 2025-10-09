Listen Live
Benny The Butcher Says Hip-Hop’s Gone Full Nerd Mode

He's not wrong though.

Published on October 9, 2025

Busta Rhymes Presents "Dragon Season Equinox" Listening Session
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Benny The Butcher isn’t feeling where the culture currently is and where it’s headed. He says nerds have taken over Hip-Hop.

As spotted on Complex, Benny The Butcher has a hot take regarding how the Rap industry is evolving. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on what Hip-Hop is lacking. “Yo, y’all see the state the game is in when the streets don’t hold the culture or the game,” Benny explained. “Now you got the weird Twitter nerds and the nerds and all these weird muthaf*ckers got they hands on the culture.” 

While he did not call anyone out by name he went on to detail why the shift is worth addressing. “The voice of the streets don’t mean as much as it did when we was coming up,” he continued. “It was a lot of cons to that, as well. I got to say that. But you see what happens when the streets don’t control the game no more. It’s a lot of f*ck n***a sh*t going on. And a lot of people are okay with it because they f*ck n*ggas.”

While his criticism was met with mixed responses, some were quick to call out that many of his fans fall into that nerd category. Others directly clapped back at him on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Griselda’s come-up was largely fueled by listeners who geek out on emerging hardcore Rap artists. Back in 2020, Conway The Machine said that Griselda signing with Shady Records brought nerd fans to their movement who didn’t really get their energy. “They’re a bunch of nerds and stans that don’t understand me or relate to what I bring to the table or my music. It’s just like, ‘F*ck all that, where’s Em? We want an Eminem album,’” Conway said in a VladTV interview. 

You can see Benny The Butcher discuss the topic below. 

Benny The Butcher Says Hip-Hop’s Gone Full Nerd Mode  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

