Listen Live
Sports

CJ Stroud Named AFC Player Of The Week

Stroud led the Texans to a blowout 44-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the winner of the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Stroud led the Texans to a blowout 44-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, the first time the Texans had ever won in Baltimore. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Stroud also had a 30-yard run, the longest of his career, that set up a scoring pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.

Texans On Bye Week

The Texans will return to the field in Week Seven.  Houston is on its bye week and will return to action on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on October 20th.  Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Week Five.  Stroud passed for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s dominant 44-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.  The Texans are sitting third in the AFC South at 2-and-3.

Eagles, Giants Clash From Jersey To Kick Off Week Six

An NFC East showdown takes place on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week Six.  The Eagles square off against the Giants from East Rutherford.  Philly leads the division at 4-and-1 while New York brings up the rear at 1-and-4.  The Sunday slate starts with another international matchup when the Broncos and Jets tangle in London.  Sunday Night Football features the Lions and Chiefs clashing in Kansas City while a Monday night doubleheader is back on tap.  The Bills battle the Falcons from Atlanta and the Bears duel the Commanders in Landover.

CJ Stroud Named AFC Player Of The Week  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close