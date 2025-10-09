Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the winner of the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Stroud led the Texans to a blowout 44-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, the first time the Texans had ever won in Baltimore. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Stroud also had a 30-yard run, the longest of his career, that set up a scoring pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.

Texans On Bye Week

The Texans will return to the field in Week Seven. Houston is on its bye week and will return to action on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on October 20th. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Week Five. Stroud passed for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s dominant 44-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans are sitting third in the AFC South at 2-and-3.

Eagles, Giants Clash From Jersey To Kick Off Week Six

An NFC East showdown takes place on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week Six. The Eagles square off against the Giants from East Rutherford. Philly leads the division at 4-and-1 while New York brings up the rear at 1-and-4. The Sunday slate starts with another international matchup when the Broncos and Jets tangle in London. Sunday Night Football features the Lions and Chiefs clashing in Kansas City while a Monday night doubleheader is back on tap. The Bills battle the Falcons from Atlanta and the Bears duel the Commanders in Landover.

CJ Stroud Named AFC Player Of The Week was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com