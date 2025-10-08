Country Singer Zach Bryan Seemingly Takes Shot At ICE On New Song

Source: Gus Stewart / Getty

The anti-ICE sentiment looks to be growing, but in segments of the nation that feel unexpected. Country singer Zach Bryan, who has supported President Donald Trump in the past, seemingly took a shot at ICE in a new song he teased on social media.

Zach Bryan raised eyebrows by posting a snippet to his Instagram page last Friday (October 3) for the song “Bad News” with the caption “the fading of the red white and blue” with the following lyrics:

“And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door /Try to build a house no one builds no more /But I got a telephone /Kids are all scared and all alone

“The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling /The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing /I got some bad news /The fading of the Red, White and Blue.”

In a statement issued after the song’s lyrics were dissected by fans and by critics who called Bryan a supporter of illegal immigration, the 29-year-old star issued a statement via his Instagram Story feed. He began by explaining that he wrote the song several months ago and that the song’s intent is being split due to the political discourse and divisiveness in the country.

This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media. This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.

I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a**hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much sh*t it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes.

