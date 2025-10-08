‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive Clip: Jax & Her Mom Have A Dad Disagreement —‘Once Again, You Are Interfering’

Order in the court! A top-tier legal series is streaming a new episode on Thursday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of the attorney going toe-to-toe with her mom!

As previously reported, season 3 of Reasonable Doubt premiered on September 18 on Hulu with weekly releases leading up to the mid-November finale.

The show follows the life of high-powered defense attorney Jax Stewart, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi. In season 2, viewers saw Jax struggle to save her best friend from a life sentence and close the door on the explosive affair she had with her late lover. Now, in season 3, Jax has finally found a little peace, even if it feels painfully dull. But when a former child star lands in serious trouble, Jax jumps at the chance to shake things up. As her client’s wild personal life spirals into Hollywood-level chaos and a slick new associate threatens her position at the firm, Jax must fight to protect everything she’s built, without losing it all in the process.

Reasonable Doubt Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Jax confronting her mom, Mama Lu. Jax is still reeling over the matriarch openly reconciling with her estranged father, Eddie, who abandoned the family for nearly a decade.

Now he’s back and reportedly clean from drugs, but Jax still isn’t buying it.

Moreover, she’s LIVID that her Mama Lu brought her dad around her children without her consent.

“If you wanna tell my father what he missed, then tell the entire story,” says Jax. “Once again, you are interfering in my relationship with my father, my husband, with my KIDS!” Source: Reasonable Doubt / hulu

Her mom tells her to watch her tone and gives her a reality check.

“You always love to blame me for everything bad that happens to you,” says Lu. “I wasn’t the one to tell you to mess with Damon, or get yourself sued by your husband’s side piece. No, that was all you, baby girl!”

Ooop! Jax clearly gets that sharp tongue from her mama!

Take an exclusive look below!

Episode 305 of Reasonable Doubt is titled “Threat“; check out an official episode description below.

Ozzie’s high-stakes murder trial kicks off, culminating in the prosecution calling a bombshell witness. Lewis teams up with Daniel to dig into Eddie’s past. A new episode of Reasonable Doubt streams tomorrow, October 9 on Hulu!

Meet The Cast Of Reasonable Doubt Season 3

See the stars shining in season 3 of Reasonable Doubt below!

SERIES REGULARS

Emayatzy Corinealdi as “Jax Stewart”- Jax is a brilliant and fearless private defense attorney who juggles her career, family life, friends, and a complicated personal life while bucking the justice system at every chance she gets.

Jax is a brilliant and fearless private defense attorney who juggles her career, family life, friends, and a complicated personal life while bucking the justice system at every chance she gets. McKinley Freeman as “Lewis Stewart”- The man your mama meets once and asks about forever, a good guy, a successful video game designer. He understands that he’s married to a complicated woman and the two of them share a good-humored, strong connection as husband and wife and parents of their two children.

The man your mama meets once and asks about forever, a good guy, a successful video game designer. He understands that he’s married to a complicated woman and the two of them share a good-humored, strong connection as husband and wife and parents of their two children. Joseph Sikora as “Bill Sterling” – Jax’s coworker at her firm, Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart. Bill started his law career later in life after serving in the Coast Guard for ten years. As he is looking to make partner, his proximity to Jax becomes imperative to his success

– Jax’s coworker at her firm, Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart. Bill started his law career later in life after serving in the Coast Guard for ten years. As he is looking to make partner, his proximity to Jax becomes imperative to his success Angela Grovey as “Krystal Walters” – A woman whose honesty makes you fear her but also love the hell out of her, Krystal is Jax’s assistant at the law firm. Very smart, savvy, opinionated, sharp as a tack, and has just started law school.

A woman whose honesty makes you fear her but also love the hell out of her, Krystal is Jax’s assistant at the law firm. Very smart, savvy, opinionated, sharp as a tack, and has just started law school. Tim Jo as “Daniel Kim” – Your dorky next-door neighbor who grew up to be hot but couldn’t shake being a dork. Daniel is a savvy investigator at Jax’s law firm; he’s endearing to Jax, like a little brother.

RECURRING GUEST STARS

Morris Chestnut as “Corey Cash” – A charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs.

– A charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. Pauletta Washington as “Mama Lu” – Jax’s mother who can sometimes be a bit overbearing, but ultimately is a caring and loving mother and grandmother.

Jax’s mother who can sometimes be a bit overbearing, but ultimately is a caring and loving mother and grandmother. Thaddeus J. Mixson as “Spenser Stewart” – The eldest teenage son of Jax and Lewis, who is back from boarding school.

– The eldest teenage son of Jax and Lewis, who is back from boarding school. Aderinsola Olabode as “Naima Stewart” – Sweet, loving, Naima is the teenage daughter of Jax and Lewis.

– Sweet, loving, Naima is the teenage daughter of Jax and Lewis. Kyle Bary as “Ozzie Edwards” – a household name since his childhood when he starred in a long-running sitcom and is now up for a franchise role. He comes to Jax with a dilemma that turns messy quickly.

– a household name since his childhood when he starred in a long-running sitcom and is now up for a franchise role. He comes to Jax with a dilemma that turns messy quickly. Keith Arthur Bolden as “Sal” – Ozzie’s father who is nominally in charge of his son’s movie career.

– Ozzie’s father who is nominally in charge of his son’s movie career. Brandee Evans as “Monica” – Ozzie’s quick, sharp and professional agent.

– Ozzie’s quick, sharp and professional agent. April Parker Jones as “Rosie ” – Imperious and authoritative momager to son, Ozzie.

” – Imperious and authoritative momager to son, Ozzie. Rumer Willis as “Wendy” – Ozzie’s stylist and confident girlfriend

– Ozzie’s stylist and confident girlfriend Richard Brooks as “Eddie” – a ghost from Jax’s past resurfaces, bringing with him a whirlwind of unresolved tension that threatens to unravel everything she’s worked so hard to build.

– a ghost from Jax’s past resurfaces, bringing with him a whirlwind of unresolved tension that threatens to unravel everything she’s worked so hard to build. Kash Doll stars as “Nisha” – Wendy’s (Rumer Willis) assistant and close friend bound by a deeply personal loyalty.

Wendy’s (Rumer Willis) assistant and close friend bound by a deeply personal loyalty. Lori Harvey as “Chelsea” – an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways

