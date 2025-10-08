Listen Live
Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

GM says Joe Mixon is making progress and The documentary "Saquon," shows his request to Giants owner John Mara in July 2023,

Published on October 8, 2025

NFL Pro Bowl Games - Practice
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Nick Caserio spoke to the media about the situation and, while stopping short of confirming a return date, revealed that the team will wait a few more weeks before having a clearer picture of  Joe Mixon’s physical condition. “He is making progress. . . Over the next few three or four weeks probably we’ll get more information here,” the General Manager stated on his press conference. “But, taking one day at a time.” While the 29-year-old is now eligible to be activated, General Manager Nick Caserio stated on Tuesday that there is no set timetable for his return.

Saquon Barkley Documentary Reveals 2023 Trade Request From Giants

A new documentary about Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is revealing a previous trade request during his time with the New York Giants.  The Prime Video documentary “Saquon,” shows his request to Giants owner John Mara in July 2023, which Mara denied due to his value to the franchise.  Barkley’s request came amid protracted contract standoffs and use of the franchise tag.  The three-time Pro Bowler stayed in New York for the 2023 season under a short-term deal before departing in free agency.  He signed with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl championship in his first season.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals Trade For Cleveland Browns Quarterback Joe Flacco

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.   Cincinnati is sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to Cleveland in return for Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick.  The move comes as the Bengals seek quarterback depth following an injury to starter Joe Burrow last month.  Meanwhile, the Browns will roll with rookie Dillon Gabriel, who started his first career game on Sunday.  Flacco started his career in 2008 as a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens.  He has thrown two touchdowns against six interceptions in four games this season.

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

