Latto Names Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Her Mount Rushmore

Latto Names Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Her Mount Rushmore of Female Rappers

Published on October 7, 2025

Latto is putting respect on the names of some of the biggest women in hip-hop. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Atlanta rapper was asked to share her personal “Mount Rushmore of female rap.”


Without hesitation, Latto placed herself at the top of her list. From there, she named Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and ultimately rounded things out with Lil’ Kim.


“Me, Nicki, Cardi… I mean, I have to put Kim,” she said, making sure to add, “But I love a lot of people. I don’t want it to sound too cliché.”

Lil’ Kim paved the way for bold lyricism and star power.
Nicki Minaj has spent more than a decade dominating charts and culture.
Cardi B has proven herself as a crossover star with hits and charisma.
Latto herself continues to rise, building her legacy with charting singles and high-profile collaborations.



The appearance also stirred conversation because Latto was asked if she could see herself “working things out” with Nicki Minaj.

The two have had tensions in the past, but Latto kept her answer open-ended: “I’m open to rekindling with anybody.”
The Bigger Picture


With Cardi and Nicki’s long-running feud still making headlines, Latto’s Mount Rushmore felt like a moment of unity—at least in how she sees the culture.

Her recognition of both women, along with Lil’ Kim’s legacy, shows the balance between honoring the past, acknowledging the present, and carving her own space in the future of rap.

RELATED: Issa Wife? A Timeline Of Latto & ‘Her Husband’ 21 Savage’s Rumored Rap Romance



