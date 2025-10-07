Listen Live
Entertainment

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Drop PDA-Filled IG Posts

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the hottest new couple on the block–But a recent post from Klay confirmed they’re actually not a “new” couple at all.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The Four-time NBA champion recently sparked split rumors when he refused to talk about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion at Dallas Mavericks media day.

One reporter asked about how their relationship has changed him, which led to the former Golden State Warriors star pivoting to make the answer only about himself.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Thompson began. “But I will say that every summer doesn’t change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there’s really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you’re going to play 100 games a year. And that’s what I do.”

His unwillingness to talk about Meg had fans worried about the state of their relationship, but this week, both stars proved they’re happier than ever with some lovey-dovey posts on Instagram.

The three-time Grammy winner posted a reel on Monday, October 6, showing off some of the quality time she’s spent with the NBA star. Towards the end of the video, Thee Stallion showed off gifts that he bought her, including a flower bouquet and a card that read “I love you – Klay.”

Thompson’s IG post is what really has people talking, though, posting a carousel of photos that includes a snap of him and the rapper cuddled up on the floor. Fans quickly recognized the hairstyle and outfit from a promotional video Meg shot back in June, a month before they went public with their relationship.

The pair’s apparent comfort in the photo likely means that their relationship began much earlier than we thought, suggesting they may have kept things private for a while before going public.

Klay also posted a photo hugging Megan’s dog, 4oe, proving they’re locked in, as well. Once you get the pet on board, it’s a wrap!

The post ‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought appeared first on Bossip.

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Good Morning H-Town

Xania Monet: The AI R&B Artist Shaking Up the Industry

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

10 Items
Sports

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close