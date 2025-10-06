Listen Live
Sports

Liz Cambage Offers Advice To WNBA Players Looking For Money

Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers

Cambage, who last hooped professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks, has found success in other areas, specifically because of her popping OnlyFans page.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Liz Cambage Offers Advice To WNBA Players Looking For Money
Greg Doherty / Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage offered some financial advice for WNBA players looking to secure a bigger bag that their professional career on the court is not providing.

Cambage, who last hooped professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks, has found success in other areas, specifically because of her popping OnlyFans page.

She hit paydirt with a page on the popular site where men and women pay to enjoy exclusive pics and videos, claiming she has made more with her OnlyFans page than she ever did during her career in the WNBA, bringing in over a million bucks.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the supermax in the WNBA is under $250,000. It is one of the many reasons, including her “mental health” along with other off-the-court shenanigans, that made Cambage decide to hang up her hooping sneakers.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ Sports caught up with Cambage, and she shared some advice for WNBA players looking to earn more money.

“Just be you. Stick to your personality,” Cambage said. “I feel like back in the day, there wasn’t an opportunity or a space for women to be who they are, but now, I feel like women being more girly or earning their sexuality more, and it’s fun.”

Cambage’s comments come as WNBA players look to secure a significant payday, as CBA negotiations continue to yield no positive outcomes. Players like Caitlin Clark have worn “Pay Us What You Owe Us” t-shirts during warmups, and Napheesa Collier sounds off against the league and commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Some players are still playing overseas once the season wraps, and the new Unrivaled League is quickly gaining momentum as it continues to attract star talent and an increase in revenue.

Not sure they will follow Cambage onto OnlyFans, but we wouldn’t put it past anyone.

Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Good Morning H-Town

Xania Monet: The AI R&B Artist Shaking Up the Industry

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close