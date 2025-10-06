Listen Live
Bronny James Celebrates His 21st Birthday With Girlfriend Parker

Bronny James Celebrates His 21st Birthday With A Sweet Message From Girlfriend Parker Whitfield

Published on October 6, 2025

Bronny James can finally take part in one of his famous father’s favorite pastimes: Drinking wine.

HBO's Task LA Screening and Panel in partnership with KCRW and The Ringer
Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

The Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard turned 21 on Monday, October 6, marking a big milestone for not only him, but his parents.

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, had their eldest child when they were just 19 and 18 years old, respectively, going on to welcome two more kids: Bryce, 18, and Zhuri, 10. Such a huge milestone is an emotional moment for any parents, so it’s no surprise that Bronny’s mom took to Instagram to wish her first baby a happy birthday.

“My first born baby is 21 today🥲,” Savannah began in her heartfelt caption. “This could have gone go 1 of 2 ways…. 😮‍💨 But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today.”

The Reframe beauty founder continued, “I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I love you beyond measure🫶🏾💕 #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”

The baller’s friends and family took to the comments section to join Savannah in wishing Bronny a happy birthday, gushing over the photos his mom picked from over the years. Bronny’s girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, was particularly moved by the pictures of him as a little one, commenting, “The baby pictures 😭🥹🥹🥹😂💗.”

Whitfield also posted her own birthday message for Bronny on her Instagram Story, uploading a picture of them together at what seems like a carnival and writing, “my babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo💗💋 21!!”

Bronny went on to repost it and write, “Thank ya baby 😚.”

Bronny and Parker first met when they attended high school together in Southern California. Now that he’s gone pro, she’s still by his side.

Happy birthday, Bronny!

