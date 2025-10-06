Dating Detox Done: Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Axing ‘Narcissist’ Simon Guobadia–Let’s Look At Pretty P. Willy’s Dating History

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams is officially back on the dating scene and causing copious chatter by revealing that she’s seeing two people: a man and a woman.

After finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia in June, the reality star sent tongues wagging at Culture Con with a big dating reveal.

According to PEOPLE, Williams told the crowd this weekend that she’s back on the dating scene, with two new potentials: a man and, most surprisingly, a woman.

“The people I’m talking to now, it’s just two … I’ve narrowed it down to two. He is nice and she is nice,” said the housewife with a smile. “I just wanted to make sure that these are normal people.” She added that her therapist explained to her that since she’s not dating narcissists (as she’s done in the past), the feeling is foreign to her. “What I talked about with my therapist the other day was — I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” she said. “And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you. And these people are not.” She continued, “They’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them, they aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship, and so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet,” she explained. “And so what I have to do is realize, if you want something different, you have to also be different. I have to soften up a bit.”





This also comes after Porsha told PEOPLE magazine in a June cover story that her post-divorce life is a radical departure from her past.

“It’s lonely,” said Williams through tears in an emotional interview. “I can’t connect with other men. You would think I’m dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it’s just when it’s not the same, it’s not the same.”

Instead of jumping into a new relationship, Porsha said she’s taking things slowly and waiting till she’s whole to be in a relationship.

“I’m going to do it different this time,” she explained. “I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”

She also joked (?) to PEOPLE that she was considering dating women.

“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody,'” Williams said jokingly to PEOPLE. “I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t [have that] yet. It’ll come.”

Now with Porsha officially adding a mystery woman to her dating roster, social media’s gone wild about the news.

If you’re familiar with this pretty peach holder, you know she’s had quite the roller coaster of relationships. From her early days on #RHOA to her recently resolved divorce, Porsha’s love life continues to make headlines.

