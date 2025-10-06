Listen Live
Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Famous streamer Adin Ross is having some second thoughts on standing beside Donald Trump.

Published on October 6, 2025

Adin Ross x Trump
Source: @Liutauras_ / Twitter

On a recent stream, he keeps it real on his affiliation with Donald Trump’s last campaign: “Now that I look back on it, I really, really wish I never got into politics. He also took this as a lesson that he has to be mindful of what he attaches his name to. “So many people just tie me to it, and no matter what, they don’t even get to know who I am. I don’t think I’ll ever care enough again for any other politician. At the end of the day, we’re all humans. That stuff is just way out of pocket.”

The Florida native also had the President on one of his streams and gifted him a Cyber Truck (as if he needed that).

Alongside his co-sign to Trump, Ross has also caught heat in the past for his ongoing support of Lepricon R&B artist, Tory Lanez. Having him on multiple streams even after the Megan Thee Stallion shooting news came out. Even called Tory on his stream to check on him in jail. During the jail call, Adin continuously shouts out “Free Tory”.

This was met with backlash from fans on the internet, saying that Adin shouldn’t support Tory after the Meg Thee Stallion shooting.

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

