Listen Live
Entertainment

Solano County Settles $17 Million Lawsuit With Black Woman

Police Brutality: California County Settles $17 Million Lawsuit With Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By Sheriff Deputies

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Judge's gavel, money and scales of justice on wooden table. Space for text
Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

Police officers continue to violently abuse their power and continue to cost cities billions, with a “b”, of dollars over the course of years. A Washington Post report stated that between 2012-2022, police departments settled near 40,000 officer misconduct claims that totaled $3.2 billion. Not only is the brutality criminal, immoral, and often bigoted, on a more superficial level, it’s bad for cities and taxpayers.

According to Open Vallejo (OV), Nakia Porter, a Black woman, was beaten unconscious by Solano County Sheriff’s deputies Dalton McCampbell and Lisa McDowell after she and her father pulled over their car to switch seats. The subsequent lawsuit that Porter filed said that without legal justification, she was handcuffed, thrown to the ground, knocked unconscious, and taken to jail. As a result of the Aug. 6, 2020 incident, the city of Vallejo agreed to a $17 million settlement which is three times more than the biggest settlement the city has ever issued.

Some may find the following video may be disturbing.

As is typical in these types of cases, the settlement doesn’t come with any level of accountability and paradoxically comes with excuses or outright denial of any wrongdoing.

“The parties acknowledge that all claims and causes of action relating to the incident are disputed, including with respect to the underlying facts,” Solano County spokesperson Matthew A. Davis wrote in a statement to Open Vallejo Tuesday. “The County made the decision to settle after careful evaluation of the risks, costs, and time associated with protracted litigation.”

Pathetic. These feckless statements not only erode public trust, they insult our intelligence. Not a single person on this Earth with eyes and ears believes that a city would pay out eight figures to an individual where they were completely innocent. It’s nonsensical, irrational, and insulting.

To add further insult to this injury, OV reports that back in September, Solano County approved an $11.2 million measure to allow these same department of sheriff’s deputies to patrol the inner city. In 2022 the California Department of Justice launched an investigation in the City of Vallejo for the egregious number of officer involved shootings that had occurred. Mysteriously, following that investigation, the city’s police department hasn’t killed a single person. Interesting, to say the least.

The post Police Brutality: California County Settles $17 Million Lawsuit With Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By Sheriff Deputies appeared first on Bossip.

Police Brutality: California County Settles $17 Million Lawsuit With Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By Sheriff Deputies  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close