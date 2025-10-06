Listen Live
Entertainment

HBCUMADE App Launches Homecoming Concierge

HBCUMADE App Launches Homecoming Concierge To Centralize $2.5 Billion Cultural Celebrations, Curated Event Excellence Ensues

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As proud alumni descend on historically Black colleges and universities this HBCU Homecoming season for camaraderie and celebration, an app is making the beloved tradition easier to navigate.

HBCUMade
Source: HBCUMade / HBCUMADE

HBCUMADE, the first social network dedicated to HBCU alumni and students, has unveiled its Homecoming Concierge, a digital hub designed to simplify the planning behind the nation’s most spirited celebrations. A press release reports that the platform, which centralizes hotel bookings, event listings, and travel tools, aims to streamline what has become a major economic engine for Black America.

HBCUMade
Source: HBCUMade / HBCUMADE

The launch comes as HBCU alumni travel has surged 35 percent over the past three years, and Homecoming events collectively generate an estimated $2.5 billion annually across local economies.

HBCUMADE founder and chief executive Skánia Florestal, a Virginia State University alumna, says initiative is ultimately about cultural continuity.

“Homecoming represents the largest annual migration of Black professionals and students in America,” Florestal said in a statement. “Yet until now, there’s been no centralized infrastructure to support this massive cultural and economic phenomenon. We’re not just building a booking platform — we’re creating the digital backbone for HBCU culture itself.”

Skánia Florestal
Source: Courtesy of Skánia Florestal

Through a partnership with Klerk, a hospitality technology firm, the platform offers exclusive hotel deals with major chains like Marriott and Hyatt, along with curated event calendars and social tools that let users connect with friends attending the same festivities.

Since its soft launch, HBCUMADE reports that the Concierge has secured 25 hotel partnerships across key HBCU markets, drawing more than 14,000 members and 2,300 active app users, with a goal to turn the patchwork planning process into a single seamless experience.

HBCUMade
Source: HBCUMade / HBCUMADE

“Every fall, our campuses become economic engines that rival major sporting events,” said Florestal. “The Homecoming Concierge captures and amplifies that energy while ensuring every participant feels supported and connected.”

For Justin Latimore, HBCUMADE’S chief technology officer and a graduate of Savannah State University, the project represents what he calls “a cultural convergence of code and community.”

“We built the Concierge to handle the real challenges alumni face — scattered event info, last-minute bookings, and lack of centralized access,” Mr. Latimore said. “By combining cultural data with user-friendly design, we’re proving that tech can strengthen traditions instead of replacing them.”

HBCUMade
Source: HBCUMade / HBCUMADE

The platform also features a “Cultural Calendar,” which tracks Homecoming dates for more than 100 HBCUs, plus a real-time feed of parties, concerts, and alumni gatherings, and includes sponsorships, premium advertising, and boosted listings for event promoters and universities.

With the Homecoming Concierge, the company hopes to replace the chaos of last-minute plans with curated coordination, turning a season of scattered spreadsheets into one of community, convenience, and collective celebration.

The post HBCUMADE App Launches Homecoming Concierge To Centralize $2.5 Billion Cultural Celebrations, Curated Event Excellence Ensues appeared first on Bossip.

HBCUMADE App Launches Homecoming Concierge To Centralize $2.5 Billion Cultural Celebrations, Curated Event Excellence Ensues  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close