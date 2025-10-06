Listen Live
Sports

The Rockets Are Taking The Court For Preseason Hoops

Entering this season, Houston has legitimate title hopes, even with Fred VanVleet out for the season.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Rockets Media Day
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

NBA Preseason Roundup

The Rockets are taking the court for preseason hoops and will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Toyota Center.

Entering this season, Houston has legitimate title hopes, even with Fred VanVleet likely out for the season with a torn ACL. The Rockets have three notable strengths that they didn’t have last year:

Perimeter Shooting

The Rockets selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to help with their perimeter shooting. Last season, he didn’t receive many opportunities, but it poised for a big step this year, especially with VanVleet out.

The 6-foot-2 guard can score in a variety of ways, but shot a staggering 52.1% from deep at Kentucky. If he can carry a lot of those same strengths into the NBA, Houston will look noticeably better from three.

ut it isn’t just Sheppard that gives the Rockets a boost in the shooting department. Kevin Durant, Houston’s prized acquisition, shot 43% from three last season. Following him is Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the better 3&D talents in the NBA.

With Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. finding most of their shots within the arc, these options give the Rockets more versatility on offense to complement an already-elite defense.

Go-To Scorer, a.k.a. Kevin Durant

Speaking of Durant, he is the clear No. 1 scoring option in Houston. Last season, it was Jalen Green, a player with plenty of potential, but one that suffered inconsistency and inefficiency at a bad time.

As the Rockets developed quickly, Green needed to as well, as an offensive weapon. The Warriors easily took him away from the offense in the playoffs, as he averaged just 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting from the field.

Houston isn’t getting that with Durant. One of the greatest scorers of all time, he can get a bucket from anywhere on the floor and will help a young starting lineup in late-game situations. The 37-year-old is nearing retirement, but he still put up 26.6 points per game on 53-43-84 shooting splits last season.

Perfect Mix of Veterans and Youth

Along with Durant and Finney-Smith, the Rockets brought in more key veterans such as Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. They now have a perfect mix of veteran leadership and young talent in their rotation.

It will be interesting to see how the young core of Sengun, Thompson, Smith, Sheppard and Tari Eason mesh with aging players, but this is a selfless group that knows where each player makes an impact.

The Rockets are expected to build on their success from last season and make the jump into legitimate title contention. If they can utilize their strengths to their full potential, a ring in Houston could be on the horizon

The Rockets Are Taking The Court For Preseason Hoops  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close