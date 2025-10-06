Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

NBA Preseason Roundup

The Rockets are taking the court for preseason hoops and will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Toyota Center.

Entering this season, Houston has legitimate title hopes, even with Fred VanVleet likely out for the season with a torn ACL. The Rockets have three notable strengths that they didn’t have last year:

Perimeter Shooting

The Rockets selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to help with their perimeter shooting. Last season, he didn’t receive many opportunities, but it poised for a big step this year, especially with VanVleet out.

The 6-foot-2 guard can score in a variety of ways, but shot a staggering 52.1% from deep at Kentucky. If he can carry a lot of those same strengths into the NBA, Houston will look noticeably better from three.

ut it isn’t just Sheppard that gives the Rockets a boost in the shooting department. Kevin Durant, Houston’s prized acquisition, shot 43% from three last season. Following him is Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the better 3&D talents in the NBA.

With Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. finding most of their shots within the arc, these options give the Rockets more versatility on offense to complement an already-elite defense.

Go-To Scorer, a.k.a. Kevin Durant

Speaking of Durant, he is the clear No. 1 scoring option in Houston. Last season, it was Jalen Green, a player with plenty of potential, but one that suffered inconsistency and inefficiency at a bad time.

As the Rockets developed quickly, Green needed to as well, as an offensive weapon. The Warriors easily took him away from the offense in the playoffs, as he averaged just 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting from the field.

Houston isn’t getting that with Durant. One of the greatest scorers of all time, he can get a bucket from anywhere on the floor and will help a young starting lineup in late-game situations. The 37-year-old is nearing retirement, but he still put up 26.6 points per game on 53-43-84 shooting splits last season.

Perfect Mix of Veterans and Youth

Along with Durant and Finney-Smith, the Rockets brought in more key veterans such as Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. They now have a perfect mix of veteran leadership and young talent in their rotation.

It will be interesting to see how the young core of Sengun, Thompson, Smith, Sheppard and Tari Eason mesh with aging players, but this is a selfless group that knows where each player makes an impact.

The Rockets are expected to build on their success from last season and make the jump into legitimate title contention. If they can utilize their strengths to their full potential, a ring in Houston could be on the horizon

The Rockets Are Taking The Court For Preseason Hoops was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com