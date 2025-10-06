BIG Texans Win For Week 5

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led his team to a dominant 44-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens, missing key players including Lamar Jackson, suffered their most lopsided home loss in history. Houston’s offense scored on all eight possessions with Stroud in the game, outgaining Baltimore 417-207. The Texans’ win marked their second consecutive victory after a three-game losing streak, while the Ravens face a challenging season ahead.

DID IT THE RIGHT WAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/lj960QX9e2 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2025

