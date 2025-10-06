Listen Live
BIG Texans Win For Week 5

Ravens vs. Texans: Houston holds a 44-10 lead over Baltimore

Published on October 5, 2025

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led his team to a dominant 44-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens, missing key players including Lamar Jackson, suffered their most lopsided home loss in history. Houston’s offense scored on all eight possessions with Stroud in the game, outgaining Baltimore 417-207. The Texans’ win marked their second consecutive victory after a three-game losing streak, while the Ravens face a challenging season ahead.

BIG Texans Win For Week 5  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

