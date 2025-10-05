Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

If anyone is happy about the sentencing of Sean “Diddy” Combs, it’s Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and he will remind everyone that he’s Diddy’s biggest opp every chance he gets.

Source: John Lamparski/ Shareif Ziyadat

Following Judge Arun Subramanian’s ruling that the former music mogul would spend over three years in prison, 50 Cent took the time to head to X to do a little gloating. After it was revealed in court that Diddy and his team had booked the record producer for a speaking engagement in Miami prior to his sentencing, the “Many Men” rapper had a message for the event hosts.

“Hey to whoever booked Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available,” he said.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent has been one of the biggest supporters of Diddy being brought to justice for his alleged crimes against an innumerable amount of victims, including the “In Da Club” rapper’s own baby mother, Daphne Joy. Diddy and Daphne were said to be an item for some time, and she was even named as one of the alleged women he kept on a monthly retainer for sex work in a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against the former Bad Boy CEO. Daphne would vehemently deny the claims and filed her own lawsuit for defamation against Jones. She also hit back at 50 for igniting the rumors with his own controversial remarks about the situation.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” she wrote at the time. “I wouldn’t wish this on any woman. God hears me, and that’s all that matters.”

50 Cent also made sure to make his voice heard by writing his own “letter to the judge” presiding over Diddy’s case and sharing it to social media, Page Six reports.

“I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for 20 years,” 50 said. “He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life. I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them. There hasn’t been enough time for him to learn or make adjustments despite teaching a class in there.”

50 seems committed to wishing Diddy the worst.

The post Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing appeared first on Bossip.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing was originally published on bossip.com