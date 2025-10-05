‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Eagle-eyed internet users claim the festival performance is just the latest in a trail of hints Latto and her boo have dropped for a while now. Check out the clues fans claim prove Latto and 21 Savage are expecting a baby after the flip.

However, countless commenters claimed they peeped something else peeking from under that flowing belly shirt instead of her usually snatched waist.

Latto always knows how to get the internet talking, and now social media is in shambles about the bae watch for coupledom confirmation with 21 turning into baby bump watch. This weekend, Latto shut down the stage at the massive Force Festival in Japan. We love to see one of our favorite baddies taking over the world, but that’s not the reason she went viral. She rocked the stage in a familiar combo of a crop top, tights, and glittering bikini bottoms for a clappas cameo.

After Latto finally claimed 21 Savage as “my man, my man, my man,” fans suspect her latest pop-out provided proof their long-rumored rap romance made the “Gyatt” girlie a Big Mama for real.

Fans Claim They Clocked Celebrity Seed Clues From Latto And 21 Savage Weeks Before The Force Festival Appearance

While the performance pictures are a long way from an ultrasound, social media sleuths claim both rappers have been dropping hints about a new arrival all along. The “Wheelie” collaborators kept it cute and mute about their rumored relationship for years, even after they prominently inked matching tattoos of each other’s names. Latto had plenty to say about her man all this time, but she never officially put a name on it until last week.

After all this time, that was enough to make some supporters wonder if Latto will soon hard-launch even bigger news.

A few weeks ago, the rappers were spotted together for the first time outside of their work on a romantic baecation. Then 21 Savage’s verse on Huncho’s “If Only” seemed to shout out Latto’s signature style when he said he’s “in love with that cheetah print.” But that’s not all 21 might’ve hinted about. He dedicated several lines to babymaking, which further fueled speculation about “Pull Up” progeny with Latto:

“Ain’t no pullin’ out, she told me keep it in/

I done fell in love with the cheetah print/

We just had a baby and we f**kin’ for them six weeks up/

So we goin’ back to back, girl, we keepin’ it,” 21 Savage rapped.

Well, damn, 21, tell us how you really feel!

“Big Mommy” For Real? Supporters Suspect Latto Lowkey Let Us Know Already

The biggest hint might have come from Latto herself two weeks ago. We’ve known her as “Big Mama” for years, but fans claim she switched it up for the first time to tell us something in this caption: “Big mommy.” Is that so, Latto?

“This is giving baby announcement…. She never call herself mommy….. 🥰” one reply noted last week.

No matter what’s going on with Latto and 21, it’s understandable why she wouldn’t rush to tell the world. As Cardi B explained in her recent clapback after The Read’s Crissle West called her a “dumb b***h” for getting pregnant right before her new album, famous women can’t win in the court of public opinion.

They face unforgiving expectations about their bodies, like the assumption that every weight change is a pregnancy. For all we know, our fave could be a little thick from eating well overseas. Then they face backlash for their partner’s behavior, such as Halle Bailey and DDG, or even when they are loving husbands and fathers, like Russell Wilson is with Ciara.

And the public’s demand for a supernatural snapback turns against the artist, like the hate and Cardi faced for allegations that she got surgery immediately after Blossom’s birth, which she swiftly shut down. And the “Outside” rapper’s latest beef with Nicki Minaj demonstrated that some opps don’t think twice about coming for a pregnant woman; it just becomes more ammunition.

We’re wishing Latto the best no matter what, and congratulate Big Mama on an epic performance for her fans in Japan!

What do you think about the social media chatter over Latto and 21 Savage?

