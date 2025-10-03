Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another Friday means another week of new music to explore. Let’s dive into some new releases to get you through your weekend.

Leon Thomas continues to put out unique R&B hits with his recent release of “Just How You Are.” Can we expect a new project from the soulful artist?

Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated double album, Solace & Vices. The smooth, melodic album features heavy-hitting artists like T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross.

Other releases today include Gucci Mane with a highly anticipated single and Jeezy and DJ Drama.

You can check out the full list of new released music this week below.

Just How You Are — Leon Thomas

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop was originally published on hiphopnc.com