Listen Live
Music

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another Friday means another week of new music to explore. Let’s dive into some new releases to get you through your weekend.

Leon Thomas continues to put out unique R&B hits with his recent release of “Just How You Are.” Can we expect a new project from the soulful artist?

Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated double album, Solace & Vices. The smooth, melodic album features heavy-hitting artists like T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross.

Other releases today include Gucci Mane with a highly anticipated single and Jeezy and DJ Drama.

You can check out the full list of new released music this week below.

Just How You Are — Leon Thomas

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Still Snowin’ — Jeezy x DJ Drama

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Business Merger — Hit-Boy x The Alchemist

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Dancing in the Smoke — Giveon

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Solace & Vices — Bryson Tiller

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Only Time — Gucci Mane

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Act Like You Know — Coi Leray Feat. Shoreline Mafia

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Useless (Without You) Begging Remix — Elmiene Feat. Muni Long

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

The Nightlife — Honey Dijon Feat. Chloe

New Music Fridays: Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane & Bryson Tiller Drop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Hip-Hop Wired
"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" 2025 Gala Performance - Curtain Call + Backstage

We Need A Do-Over: Tina Turner Statue Is Simply Not The Best According To X

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close