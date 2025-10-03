Listen Live
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 4th

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 4th Uniform Election in Texas is Monday, October 6th.  Statewide, there are 17 amendments proposed for the State Constitution.  Several of these proposals would cut or ban certain taxes in the state, including billions of dollars’ worth of property tax cuts.  Voters in Houston will be casting ballots in the race for Congressional District 18, the seat that was held by the late Sylvester Turner.  And in Fort Worth, voters will select a State Senator for District 9 in Tarrant County.  There are also municipal, school district positions and local bond proposals to be decided.  For information on how to register, visit votetexas-dot-gov.

Bail Reform Plan

When Texans go to the ballot box in November, they’ll be voting on criminal justice reform.  A proposed constitutional amendment would allow judge to deny bail to more defendants.  State Senator Joan Huffman, who authored the Joint Resolution, points to similar rules in federal courts. Because this would amend the state’s constitution, it requires a public vote. 

SpaceX Targeting October 13th Starship Launch

SpaceX has set a date for the next launch of the Starship prototype.  The company plans to launch the 11th flight test on October 13th.  The launch window for the flight is expected to open around 6:15 p.m.  The company says it will build on the successful tenth test of the Starship, testing real-world vehicle dynamics as engines shut down between the different phases of flight.

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Hip-Hop Wired
"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" 2025 Gala Performance - Curtain Call + Backstage

We Need A Do-Over: Tina Turner Statue Is Simply Not The Best According To X

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out

Cardi B Threatens To Knock Out Ice Spice In Leaked Phone Call Audio

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close