Listen Live
Music

DAILY DILEMMA: Diddy Faces the Music

Diddy faces sentencing tomorrow, with prosecutors seeking 11 years despite dropped charges and a year already served.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn his fate Friday as a Manhattan federal judge prepares to hand down a sentence that could lock the hip-hop mogul away for more than a decade.

The 55-year-old music titan was convicted earlier this year on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution — a stunning fall from grace for a man once dubbed the “King of Bad Boy.” Prosecutors are now pushing for 135 months, or just over 11 years, calling Diddy “unrepentant” and pointing to what they say was a long-running pattern of coercion and abuse.

Several of the flashier charges initially brought against Combs — including racketeering and sex trafficking — were ultimately dropped or dismissed, a fact his defense team has leaned on heavily. They argue that the government’s star case shrank considerably and that an 11-year hit for what remains on the books is excessive.

His lawyers are asking for a drastically lighter punishment — about 14 months, noting Diddy has already served one year behind bars awaiting trial. They claim he’s shown “accountability” and is committed to rehabilitation.

The sentencing comes after Judge Arun Subramanian shot down Combs’ last-ditch attempts at a retrial earlier this week. Now all eyes are on the bench: Will the court side with prosecutors and make an example out of one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures, or will it decide the time he’s already served is punishment enough?

One thing is certain: whatever happens, Diddy’s empire may never look the same.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s instagram poll, comments and what listeners from The Madd Hatta Afternoon Show had to say about Diddy serving 11 years behind bars below.

DAILY DILEMMA: Diddy Faces the Music  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close