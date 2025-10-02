Listen Live
News

NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up Show Employee

NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up An Elderly Man

The NBA YoungBoy fan who put his hands on an employee has now been charged with felony assault.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The NBA YoungBoy fan who put his hands on an employee has now been charged with felony assault.

The teen went viral online after an employee at the T-Mobile Center asked him to return to his assigned seat, and he decided to start swinging. According to TMZ, the Kansas City Court administrator made a statement regarding the assault: “The teenager is now charged in connection with the attack of a T-Mobile Center employee during an NBA YoungBoy concert last week.”

An employee from the T-Mobile Center made a statement saying, “Accountability is important. It’s kind of sad things got to this point.” The VP of Sales and Marketing for the stadium also spoke on the assault, “The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority. Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.”

YoungBoy has been receiving positive feedback across most of the cities he has hit on his MASA Tour. Ironically, at this very stop in Kansas City, he received a proclamation for his “Stop The Violence” movement. Top has not made a statement regarding the fan assaulting the T-Mobile Center employee during his show.

This is YB’s first tour in almost 5 years, and he has made an effort to stay out the way himself. Even OG of all OG’s, Birdman, has been on tour with him, making sure he doesn’t mess up the bag. DJ Akademiks recently ran into Baby at one of the stops on the MASA Tour, and he told him how Top is special, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money”

NBA YoungBoy Fan Hit With Assault After Beating Up An Elderly Man  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close