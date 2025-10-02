Listen Live
Entertainment

YFN Lucci: New Album, Squashing Beef, & Uniting Atlanta Hip-Hop

YFN Lucci on New Album, Squashing Beef, & Uniting Atlanta Hip-Hop

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot @ Nite - YFN Lucci Interview
Source: The Real Kahlel / R1 Digital

YFN Lucci is focused on the future. In a recent, candid interview, the Atlanta rapper opened up about his personal growth, his mission to unify the city’s music scene, and his dedication to building a lasting legacy. After feeling like an industry outcast for years, Lucci is back with a new perspective, ready to lead a movement of peace and collaboration.

A major part of this new chapter is his collaboration with Young Thug, a move he knows is about more than just music. Lucci explained that the decision was made to inspire positive change. “The bigger picture is that this can save lives—our friends’ lives, kids’ lives growing up in the same beef,” he shared. This sentiment reflects his call for artists in his city to come together. “I feel like Atlanta should be like it used to be,” Lucci stated. “I feel like a lot of artists should start working together.”

Beyond music, Lucci is dedicated to his family and building a secure future for them. His time away forced him to take accountability and reinforced his commitment to what matters most. He’s now channeling his energy into smart investments, particularly in real estate, to create a foundation that will support his loved ones for generations to come. “I got kids,” he said. “When I’m gone, they gotta still be straight, and their kids gotta still be straight.”

Ultimately, Lucci wants his story to be one of resilience and purpose. He’s moving with intention, whether it’s in his music, his business dealings, or his role as a father. When asked about his legacy, he was clear: “I want to be known as a person with a whole lot of ambition and passion for what I love. And I’m a wonderful father.”

YFN Lucci on New Album, Squashing Beef, & Uniting Atlanta Hip-Hop  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING

Donald Trump Claims There Two "N Words" That You Can't Use During Rambling "Speech"

Hip-Hop Wired
LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Dreadlocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close