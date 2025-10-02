YFN Lucci on New Album, Squashing Beef, & Uniting Atlanta Hip-Hop

Source: The Real Kahlel / R1 Digital

YFN Lucci is focused on the future. In a recent, candid interview, the Atlanta rapper opened up about his personal growth, his mission to unify the city’s music scene, and his dedication to building a lasting legacy. After feeling like an industry outcast for years, Lucci is back with a new perspective, ready to lead a movement of peace and collaboration.

A major part of this new chapter is his collaboration with Young Thug, a move he knows is about more than just music. Lucci explained that the decision was made to inspire positive change. “The bigger picture is that this can save lives—our friends’ lives, kids’ lives growing up in the same beef,” he shared. This sentiment reflects his call for artists in his city to come together. “I feel like Atlanta should be like it used to be,” Lucci stated. “I feel like a lot of artists should start working together.”

Beyond music, Lucci is dedicated to his family and building a secure future for them. His time away forced him to take accountability and reinforced his commitment to what matters most. He’s now channeling his energy into smart investments, particularly in real estate, to create a foundation that will support his loved ones for generations to come. “I got kids,” he said. “When I’m gone, they gotta still be straight, and their kids gotta still be straight.”

Ultimately, Lucci wants his story to be one of resilience and purpose. He’s moving with intention, whether it’s in his music, his business dealings, or his role as a father. When asked about his legacy, he was clear: “I want to be known as a person with a whole lot of ambition and passion for what I love. And I’m a wonderful father.”

