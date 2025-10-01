Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The family of late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan is set to honor his life and legacy with the “Rich As In Spirit” Celebrity Charity Softball game. The vibrant community event will take place on Quan’s birthday, Saturday, October 4, at Atlanta’s Central Park.

In a recent interview, Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, and his manager, Rich Homie Monta, shared their vision for the day. They emphasized that the event is about celebrating Quan’s impact on his city and keeping his memory alive. “We want to spread our love and the legacy that he had to this city,” Monta explained. The choice of a softball game is a personal nod to Quan’s childhood, as he was a talented baseball player who even earned a full scholarship.

Reflecting on their favorite moments with Quan, both shared heartfelt memories from the peak of his career. Lamar recalled the thrill of seeing his son’s music embraced by thousands: “I think my proudest moment was at Club Crucial. I saw wall-to-wall people, all singing his music word for word. That was when I realized just how special Quan was—not just to me, but to everyone.” Monta echoed that sentiment, reminiscing about Quan’s stage presence. “Lakefront Arena in New Orleans was unforgettable—there were 9,000 people there just for Quan,” he said. “But the most emotional for me was the 10-year anniversary show in Atlanta. It felt like the whole city came out for him. That night, word for word, the crowd sang his songs back to him. It gave me chills.”

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The event itself promises a day of family-friendly fun and community connection. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with free food, drinks, and a kids’ zone complete with games. Lamar and Monta are organizing a star-studded game, with confirmed celebrity guests like Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris ready to take the field. The family also plans to have some of Quan’s classic cars on display, offering fans a unique glimpse into his life.

Beyond the celebration, the event holds deep emotional significance. Lamar spoke candidly about his grief and his mission to continue his son’s legacy. “It’s important, throughout my grief… I have to keep his legacy going,” he stated. “And that’s the purpose of October 4th.” The family also announced plans to establish a scholarship in Quan’s name at his alma mater.

The “Rich As In Spirit” game is more than just a tribute; it’s a testament to the love Atlanta has for one of its own. It’s an open invitation for the community to come together, share memories, and celebrate the life of Rich Homie Quan in a way he would have loved.

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game was originally published on hotspotatl.com