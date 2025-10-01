Listen Live
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photo Tradition

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

To kick off spooky season, rapper Megan Thee Stallion keeps up with her tradition of wearing a pumpkin jack-o-lantern head in a way only she can serve.

Every year on the first of October, as we begin the countdown to Halloween, the Houston Hottie posts a collage of pictures of herself in a pumpkin head and spooky-inspired nails.

This year, she took it a step further in a piercing studio, getting the gourd pierced with a dangling silver cross that looks fierce with the hip-hop star serving body in a white crop top, jeans, and boots. Her manicure this year are short and square with black and red designs on them, one nail depicting a painting of a clown.

Megan previously celebrated “Hottieween” with the pumpkin head theme in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottieween” pumpkin heads from years past.

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close