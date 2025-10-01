Listen Live
Music

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s latest feud has taken over social media. Again.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Cardi B has been promoting her sophomore album for weeks, but it’s the drama between her and Nicki Minaj that has fans talking.

Sparks are flying today after Cardi took exception to Nicki’s comments about her child. She wrote, “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail”.

Yikes.

Nicki and Cardi’s beef spans years, so it’s not something fans are particularly in the dark about. But today, the tone on social media seems to be shifting, with many commenters just wanting the drama to all come to an end.

This feud has been bubbling for years. It started in 2017 with subtle shade online, including Nicki liking a post clowning Cardi’s bars. Things really exploded in 2018 when Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki during New York Fashion Week.

Since then, the two have traded jabs through songs, interviews, and plenty of posts on X. Every so often, the drama reignites, reminding fans this rap rivalry never really cooled off.

Check out these reactions from X on the latest drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features

JT Attacks Cardi B, Stefon Diggs On Social Media

Hello, It’s Her: Cardi B Get’s Another No.1 On Billboard 200 With ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

Cardi B
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close