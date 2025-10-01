Listen Live
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Weather shifting combined with kids back in school could bring an active flu season.

Published on October 1, 2025

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A new COVID-19 variant is spiking in nine states.  The CDC says cases involving the XFG variant, also known as Stratus, are up in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.  The World Health Organization says Stratus can mutate and attack the immune system more virulently than the Nimbus variant.  COVID-19 researchers at New York’s Stony Brook University say most cases are mild in people who are vaccinated.  But SUNY scientists say people who are unvaccinated can experience brain fog, nausea, chest tightness, and scratchy throat in addition to the usual fatigue, fever and dry cough associated with COVID.

Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Cases of the common cold are rising across the country. The CDC reports common cold viruses are at the highest levels since 2022. These cases typically peak in September, before the flu season starts. The CDC says flu cases remain low for now, but that could change soon. Weather shifting combined with kids back in school could bring an active flu season.

Heart Attack Study Shows Heart Attacks Have Risk Factors Beforehand

A new study shows just about all heart attacks are linked to a risk factor beforehand.  Researchers found 99 percent of those studied had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated blood sugar or had used tobacco prior to experiencing a cardiac event.   The study involved more than 600-thousand people tracked over a 20 year period in South Korea and the U.S. Results were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.  High blood pressure impacted most people being studied.   The study’s senior author Philip Greenland says people should have the four factors assessed at every medical visit.

