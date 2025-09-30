Listen Live
The Art of the Hustle with Kountry Wayne

Published on September 30, 2025

Kountry Wayne Posted On the Corner Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Kountry Wayne has been making us laugh for years, from viral social media skits to sold-out arenas. Kountry Wayne is living proof that authenticity and hustle pay off. In his “Posted on the Corner” interview, Wayne broke down his journey from small-town Georgia to becoming a comedy giant, all while keeping it real for his fans and his city.

Wayne’s latest move? Filming his new comedy special in Atlanta, the place he credits for his success. He calls it “home,” reflecting on how the city has always embraced him and made his Drip and his personas household names.

Building a comedy special isn’t just about showing up and being funny—it’s months of hard work. Wayne gave us a peek into his grind: nonstop touring, late nights in comedy clubs, and a process of testing jokes on family before taking them to the world. Raw, honest, and never scripted—he keeps it real because real always connects.


 

His beginnings were humble. Wayne’s first show in Fort Myers, Florida, felt straight “hood”—but he won over crowds with each set. He doesn’t sugarcoat his journey, sharing near-misses and what it’s like to face a tough crowd. One of his proudest moments? Seeing his Netflix special reach number one, proof positive of his power to resonate with millions by simply being himself.

But Wayne’s hustle reaches beyond jokes. The pandemic taught him new game: monetize social media and create opportunities on his own terms. He poured energy into online videos and even invested his own money into movies, determined to inspire others to start hustling for themselves.

Perhaps his greatest lesson is the power of evolving. Wayne saw that true longevity comes from storytelling and emotion, not just quick laughs. That’s why his new special and content speak to wider audiences, building a legacy for young hustlers, creators, and dreamers.

Kountry Wayne isn’t just doing it for himself—he’s lighting a path, proving that by staying true, grinding hard, and always growing, you can make it anywhere.

