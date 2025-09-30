Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse Accusers Demand $400M

Source: Michael / General

Wade Robson, 43, and James Safechuck, 47, have continued to allege that they were victims of abuse from the late icon Michael Jackson. After they and their families befriended Jackson when they were children, they say Jackson took advantage of those relationships to sexually violate them. They shared their allegations in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, though they had already filed a lawsuit against the Jackson estate.

Now, due to the lawsuit against Jackson’s companies, MJJ Enterprises and MJJ Ventures, we know exactly how much the accusers are seeking. The information emerged after Paris Jackson objected to the court fees being paid to fight multiple lawsuits against the Jackson Estate, the Safechuck/Robson lawsuit.

Per court documents, John Branca and John McClain, the executors of the Jackson estate, say that if Paris prevails, they would likely have to default on Robson/Safechuck lawsuit. The documents, first reported by Us, revealed for the first time that the two were seeking $400 million.

“The Estate would likely have to default in the Robson/Safechuck litigation, where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months…” court docs concluded.

The Estate believes that the fees are necessary to continue to defend Jackson’s businesses against multiple lawsuits against a sprawling estate that covers music, shows and stage productions, name and likeness usage, copyrights and intellectual property. The Jackson Estate earned $600 million in 2024, making Michael the top-earning dead celebrity last year.

“The Estate and its businesses engage attorneys around the world to advise and represent the Estate in numerous types of business activities, including but not limited to seeking and maintaining intellectual property registrations, enforcing intellectual property rights, negotiating and documenting agreements, administering the probate proceedings, and filing and defending against ongoing litigation,” the documents said.

Branca and McClain, as representatives of the Estate, say that Paris’ objections will make it harder for them to protect her father’s businesses.

They say the fees, however high they seem to Paris, reflect the “experience, negotiating skills, relationships, and knowledge of the entertainment and international music publishing and recording businesses.” They added that the fees are “well deserved and reasonable given the nature and difficulty of the tasks performed.”

Robson and Safechuck both traveled with and spent time with Jackson from the time they were children. Robson’s family moved from Australia to travel with Jackson. He eventually became a choreographer working with stars like Britney Spears and NSYNC, and once dating Jackson’s niece. In 2013, he alleged that Jackson abused him from the time he was 7, and that the abuse went on until he was 14. Safechuck, who is now an actor and podcaster, says he was abused for four years from the age of 10.

Finding Neverland focused exclusively on the two accusers, drawing criticism for only showing their viewpoints and not others who may have refuted their claims. Jackson befriended many children in his lifetime, including actors Emmanuel Lewis, Macaulay Culkin and Alfonso Ribeiro, and musicians, including the late Nick Carter, all of whom spent time at Neverland and all of whom say nothing inappropriate happened during their time with him.

“The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent,” the Estate told People.





Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse Accusers Demand $400M was originally published on cassiuslife.com