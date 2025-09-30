Listen Live
News

Turk Plans To Sue After Getting The Boot Off Cash Money Tour

Turk Plans To Sue After Getting The Boot Off Cash Money Anniversary Tour

Hot Boy Turk will be setting fire to the pockets of promoters from the Cash Money Millionaires' 30th Anniversary tour in a newly filed lawsuit.

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hot Boy Turk will be setting fire to the pockets of promoters from the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary tour in a newly filed lawsuit.

After being abruptly booted from the tour, Turk says this breached his contract. Hot Boy rapper explains that he signed for $400,000 to appear on tour. He was cut off unexpectedly from the tour in July after he refused to accept a pay cut that was not mentioned in the original contract.

He filed his suit in Broward County, Florida, against Artist by Artist Agency LLC (ABA) and Dope Shows Inc, for over the amount of $300,000. According to legal documents, Turk initially signed for $400,000 after he was cut from the tour because of the reported “security concerns” that spewed from a beef with fellow Hot Boy member BG.

The New Orleans legend believed he was cut because he didn’t accept the pay cut that was offered by ABA and Dope Shows. They utilized the well-known beef he had with fellow rapper Hot Boy BG to fabricate the true reason. Turk also mentioned how other fellow members, such as BG, and Juvenile, were not cut from the tour, only him. In addition, Turk also alleges that BG took the pay reduction, so he was not asked to leave the tour.

He pointed out that the reasoning behind pursuing his case against the tour’s promoters was justified.  Turk is demanding a payout from both promoting agencies to cover the outstanding balance of $340K from the contract breach. He is also seeking additional damages for using his name to spike and increase sales even after he left the tour. ABA and Dope Shows have not come forward with a statement regarding this suit.

Turk Plans To Sue After Getting The Boot Off Cash Money Anniversary Tour  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

Hip-Hop Wired
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Frankie Beverly At Chicago Stadium

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close