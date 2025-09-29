Listen Live
Bad Bunny To Headline The 59th Super Bowl Halftime Show

So much for those rumors that Jay-Z was going to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show...

Published on September 29, 2025

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli
Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

It’s no secret that Bad Bunny decided to forego a tour in the U.S. due to safety concerns for his Latino fanbase as the Trump administration has unleashed ICE on brown-skinned people across America, but it seems fans will be able to at least get one Bad Bunny performance on U.S. soil as the king of Reggaeton has been tapped to headline a pretty major event next year.

On Sunday (Sept. 28) it was revealed that the “MONACO” artist will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While the Latino community collectively celebrated the news on social media, MAGA wasn’t just bewildered by the artist selected, but kind of upset as they voted to see fewer brown people in America, not more. That being said, their biggest gripe is that despite the fact that Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three straight years, the man doesn’t have any songs in English.

Still, you can bet your bottom dollar that Super Bowl Halftime Show will also be watched by tens of millions of fans. Bad Bunny is indeed one of the biggest artists in the world (the man dated Kendall Jenner for God’s sake) and according to ABC 7, he’s more than ready to take the stage during the biggest sports event of the year.

Per ABC 7:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Don’t be surprised if Latinos buy up tickets to the Super Bowl just to see Bad Bunny. Might be the brownest audience at a Super Bowl ever. You just know Trump and his administration would despise those kind of optics.

We. Can’t. Wait.

We’re just wondering if he’s planning on making any kind of anti-ICE political statement during his set.

What do y’all think about Bad Bunny headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know in the comments section below.

