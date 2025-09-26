“Mr. Houston” Vies for Top Spot in Majic Open Mic Contest

Source: Majic Open Mic Night / Creole Fresh

Houston’s vibrant music scene has a seasoned contender stepping into the spotlight. Kiland, affectionately known as “Mr. Houston,” has secured his spot as a finalist in the highly anticipated She’s Happy Hair Majic Open Mic Contest. His journey recently led him to an on-air interview with the Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1, where he discussed his motivations and what this opportunity means to him.

With a musical lineage that includes a mother signed to Motown and a father who mastered nine different instruments, Kiland was destined for a life in music. However, he sees his talent as more than just a career; it’s a vehicle for a greater purpose. “Music is the first avenue by which I can change life,” Kiland shared during his interview. “But really my mission and goal and purpose is to impact lives economically.” His spirit has earned him the “Mr. Houston” moniker nearly 15 years ago, a name that reflects his passion for creating jobs and developing his adopted city.

Despite his established career and connections, Kiland entered the competition with humility and no expectations, simply deciding to “overturn this rock and see what’s in there.” Now, as a week-one winner, he’s in the running for a share of the $5,000 grand prize and the chance to be the opening act for the Majic Under The Stars concert.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When asked about the possibility of a win pivoting his life, Kiland remained grounded in his faith. “God has a purpose, and he’s gonna follow all type of things to facilitate that purpose,” he explained. “So who am I to tell God how to bless me?”

For Kiland, the experience is about more than just winning. “I’m really here for the fellowship,” he admitted, looking forward to connecting with his peers.

The finals of the She’s Happy Hair Majic Open Mic Contest will take place on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, located at 6025 Richmond Ave. Houston will be watching to see if “Mr. Houston” takes the crown.

Remember, Reliant’s Majic Under The Stars happens Saturday, October 25th, 2005 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Get your tickets Now!

“Mr. Houston” Vies for Top Spot in Majic Open Mic Contest was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com