New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums

Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve made it to the weekend with many highly anticipated album releases for the last Friday of this month.

On Sept. 26, Mariah Carey released her highly anticipated album Here For It All, her first album in seven years. It features heavy-hitting collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Kehlani and even The Clark Sisters. The album is sultry and harmonious, with tunes that make you want to dance and songs that reflect on the singers’ journey.

Rapper Doja Cat released her newest album Vie that is a funky blend of Pop that makes you feel you’ve been taken back in time to the ’80s. Vie, which is the French translation for “life”— is the fifth studio album for the artist. The album also features a collaboration with SZA on the track “Take Me Dancing.”

Young Thug, who recently reached a plea deal for the YSL RICO trial and had his jail phone conversations leaked to social media— also released a new album with a cover that sparked even more conversation about the rapper.

The LP, titled UY Scuti, is loaded with star-studded features including Future, Cardi B, T.I. Sexyy Red and many more. The album is seen as a new era for the rapper, who was behind bars since 2022 in the midst of the trial. Court officials barred the rap star from rapping about gang-affiliated activities and working with gang-affiliated artists.

Other releases this Friday also include Ari Lennox, with a new single, Ice Spice, a new bonus track from Cardi B and even Ty Dolla $ign.

Keep scrolling for a full list of music releases.

