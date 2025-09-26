Listen Live
Music

Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve made it to the weekend with many highly anticipated album releases for the last Friday of this month.

On Sept. 26, Mariah Carey released her highly anticipated album Here For It All, her first album in seven years. It features heavy-hitting collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Kehlani and even The Clark Sisters. The album is sultry and harmonious, with tunes that make you want to dance and songs that reflect on the singers’ journey.

Rapper Doja Cat released her newest album Vie that is a funky blend of Pop that makes you feel you’ve been taken back in time to the ’80s. Vie, which is the French translation for “life”— is the fifth studio album for the artist. The album also features a collaboration with SZA on the track “Take Me Dancing.”

Young Thug, who recently reached a plea deal for the YSL RICO trial and had his jail phone conversations leaked to social media— also released a new album with a cover that sparked even more conversation about the rapper.

The LP, titled UY Scuti, is loaded with star-studded features including Future, Cardi B, T.I. Sexyy Red and many more. The album is seen as a new era for the rapper, who was behind bars since 2022 in the midst of the trial. Court officials barred the rap star from rapping about gang-affiliated activities and working with gang-affiliated artists.

Other releases this Friday also include Ari Lennox, with a new single, Ice Spice, a new bonus track from Cardi B and even Ty Dolla $ign.

Keep scrolling for a full list of music releases.

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Here For It All (Album) — Mariah Carey

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vacancy — Ari Lennox

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Out of Body — Khalid

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Baddie Baddie — Ice Spice

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vie (Album) — Doja Cat

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Through the Wall (Album) — Rochelle Jordan

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Smile Body Pretty Face — Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Kodak Black & YG

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Don’t Do Too Much — Cardi B

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Move — Tiara Thomas Feat. H.E.R.

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Vogue — Eric Bellinger

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Toot Toot — Tweet

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

UY Scuti — Young Thug

New Music Fridays: Mariah Carey, Doja Cat & Young Thug Drop Albums  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired
Canelo v Crawford

Mike Tyson Squashes Lawsuit Over Track With Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule

Hip-Hop Wired
Deal Between The U.S. And China Will See TikTok "majority-owned By Americans In The United States," Says White House.

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

National Cheeseburger Day
12 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close