Did Logan Paul Score Michael Jordan History or Just Painted Wood?

Logan Paul Takes on Heritage Auctions in $562K Michael Jordan Floor Fight

Published on September 26, 2025

Logan Paul is no stranger to headlines — but this time, it’s not about wrestling rings or YouTube antics. The WWE star and social media powerhouse just filed an injunction against Heritage Auctions, claiming he got more hardwood drama than he bargained for with a Michael Jordan–signed piece of United Center floor.
Paul dropped a winning bid of $562,555.42 on the oversized relic, which Heritage billed as “the ultimate Michael Jordan display piece.” The 8-by-8-foot section supposedly came straight from the Bulls’ championship era court, complete with Jordan’s signature and inscriptions like “Air Jordan,” “6X Finals MVP,” and “HOF 2009.”

But Paul isn’t convinced. In court filings, he argues the court’s look doesn’t match the late-’90s United Center floor — raising questions about whether it was repainted, resurfaced, or replaced altogether. Even more eyebrow-raising, he says, is the lack of solid documentation tying the piece to Jordan’s glory years.
Josh Bernstein, Paul’s attorney, pulled no punches, saying collectors “deserve proof of authenticity that holds up under scrutiny.” A judge already granted Paul a temporary restraining order, with a bigger showdown scheduled for October 9.
Heritage, for its part, insists the piece is legit. Backed by certificates from Upper Deck, PSA/DNA, and Beckett, and sourced directly from the Bulls, the auction house says it “stands behind every item we sell.”
The clash now sets up a courtroom showdown between one of sports’ most hyped collectors and one of the biggest names in memorabilia sales. In the world of high-stakes collecting, where bragging rights ride on provenance, the question is simple: did Logan Paul buy a slice of Jordan history — or just a pricey piece of painted wood?


