Metro Boomin’s Accuser Pushes For Mistrial In Sexual Assault Case

Vanessa LeMaistre, the woman suing music producer Metro Boomin for sexual assault, is now asking for a mistrial.

Published on September 25, 2025

She says Metro raped her in 2016 after she passed out at his studio from drinking alcohol and taking Xanax. Metro denies everything, saying they had consensual sex and accusing her of making up the story while on an ayahuasca trip. He calls the lawsuit a “celebrity shakedown.”

In court, both Metro and his accuser ended up bringing up Lil Wayne. The accuser, LeMaistre, told the judge she thought Weezy’s song “How to Love” was about her and said they dated for almost a year. The ATL producers’ lawyers also mentioned an old interview where she claimed she was with Wayne, but the judge said it didn’t matter for this case. Later, when Metro testified, he said the woman once told him her late child was fathered by Wayne.

That claim seemed to shock her, as she looked caught off guard, hearing it brought up in court.

LeMaistre says she and Metro first connected in 2016 over their shared love of music and how it helps people through hard times. But a few months later, she says the alleged assault happened, which left her pregnant. She also claims that the incident is described in Metro’s 2017 song “Rap Saved Me,” where lyrics mention a woman taking Xanax and fainting.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin is in the middle of promoting his new album, “A Futuristic Summa“, featuring artists like Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, and Waka Flocka Flame. With the case still in its early stages and tensions rising, the mistrial request could cause major delays or even force the trial to restart.

