SMH: Teen Attacks Worker At NBA YoungBoy Concert

A shocking video is going viral showing a teenage fan attacking a stadium worker at a recent NBA YoungBoy concert.

Published on September 25, 2025

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The attack happened during YoungBoy’s MASA Tour stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. According to reports, the teenager got angry after being told he was sitting in the wrong seat. Things quickly went left when the teen wasn’t trying to cooperate. In the video, the teen picks up the much older employee and slams him into a row of seats. He then yells at the man and punches him several times, while people nearby watch in shock.

The incident is especially surprising because this concert was the same night YoungBoy was honored by the city for his work in the “Stop The Violence” movement. Kansas City even gave him his own day to celebrate his efforts to reduce violence.

After the fight, a spokesperson for the T-Mobile Center, Shani Tate Ross, made a statement. “This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident,” she said. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center.”

The teen has not been named, and it’s not clear yet if he will face any charges. The stadium hasn’t said whether they’ll increase security for future concerts. Many people online are now talking about concert safety and how young fans behave at shows. While the majority of the concert went smoothly, this one violent moment has left a bad impression on what was supposed to be a positive event.

SMH: Teen Attacks Worker At NBA YoungBoy Concert  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

