Jai’Len Josey & Tiffany Evans Dish On ‘The Love Scene’—Atlanta’s Can’t Miss R&B Celebration Of Black Love [Exclusive]

Atlanta is about to give R&B the main stage it deserves.

On October 1, Mable House Barnes Amphitheater will host the second annual Love Scene, a live love letter to Black love and independent talent. Created by Britni Louise and powered by 2oh1 Studios, the showcase intentionally bridges indie and mainstream R&B, creating a rare space where artistry—not algorithms—takes center stage.

Source: Prince Williams/ WireImage/ Emma McIntyre

This year’s headliners are proof of that mission: Tiffany Evans, a platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress, and Jai’Len Josey, the GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and rising powerhouse often hailed as “the future of soul.”

In an exclusive conversation with BOSSIP’s very own, Lauryn Bass, the two artists shared why The Love Scene is more than a concert—it’s a cultural reset.

“The Lineup Is Nasty”: Why The Love Scene Matters

For Josey, the night feels like a family reunion.

“I’m looking forward to performing with people I’ve been singing with since 2020 and sharing a stage with Tiffany Evans,” she said. “People should expect some of the best voices. When I tell you this lineup is nasty, the lineup is nasty.”

Evans echoed the excitement.

“Everybody on this team has put forth so much work,” she noted. “It’s dope for Atlanta and for up-and-coming artists who need a platform like this. Expect the love of music to be in the room and everybody shutting it down.”

Both praised the show’s production value and vision.

“The music director is putting a flair on everything. It’s going to be gorgeous—love in every set and sound,” Josey added.

Speaking Truth On R&B’s Current State

Beyond celebrating Black love, The Love Scene is also an answer to the industry-wide debate about where R&B goes next.

Evans didn’t hold back.

“I hate the algorithm. We’re pressured to chase trends more than art,” she said. “You’re supposed to create from the heart, not because you’re being told to or trying to copy someone else. I still love music for the art, not the trend.”

Josey agreed, recalling how effortless creativity felt before metrics dictated reach.

“Nobody’s really gunning for talent. People are gunning for numbers now, and it’s hard to get your breakthrough,” she explained. “But if you believe in your music, surely somebody else is going to believe in it as well.”

Both women lamented how shorter attention spans and bite-sized songs have made lyricism and substance rare.

“If you have empty messages, you’re going to feel empty,” Evans warned. “We have to pour into our lyrics in a good way,” she added. “Music can change the way people feel during these times.”

Josey connected it to how people consume content:

“Everybody’s attention spans are so short. You have to hook people fast. But whether the song is three minutes or six, if you put in love and talent, somebody’s going to be captivated.”

Genre-Bending Without Losing The Essence

Both artists also see The Love Scene as proof that R&B’s future lies in freedom, not formulas.

“R&B right now is in a state where you are able to genre-bend,” Josey said. “It can be indie, it can be pop, but it still has the essence of R&B at its core. I’m doing my own form of R&B unapologetically.”

Evans added that the genre’s past richness should inspire—not restrict—the next wave.

“Nostalgia is big because people miss substance,” she said. “But you can move forward and still create that feeling. If it’s good, it’s good.”

What’s Next for the Headliners

Both artists are using The Love Scene as a creative springboard.

Josey revealed,

“I’m putting out another single before the end of this year leading up to my first album, Serial Romantic. It’s all building toward my Halloween birthday and introducing people to this new body of work.”

Evans shared a similar commitment to steady releases.

“I’m getting accustomed to dropping music and not sitting on it. Eventually it’s leading to an EP,” she said, teasing a video for her recent single “Hope You Understand Me.”

Be There When R&B Reclaims Center Stage

With powerhouse vocals, intentional curation, and a mission to protect and evolve real R&B, The Love Scene is more than a show—it’s a statement.

As Evans put it,

“When you’re gifted and talented, the door will eventually open for you.”

Josey believes this night is one of those doors.

“This lineup is nasty,” she said again with a smile. “Expect the love, expect the music, expect to leave full.”

Don’t just stream it. Experience the movement live when The Love Scene lights up Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on October 1, 2025—where Black love meets the next era of R&B.

The post Jai’Len Josey & Tiffany Evans Dish On ‘The Love Scene’—Atlanta’s Can’t Miss R&B Celebration Of Black Love [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Jai’Len Josey & Tiffany Evans Dish On ‘The Love Scene’—Atlanta’s Can’t Miss R&B Celebration Of Black Love [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com