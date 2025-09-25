Listen Live
News

White House Prepares for Mass Federal Layoffs Amid Shutdown Risk

White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White House in Washington DC. American presidency residence. Federal government. Historic home of American presidents. USA symbol. The White House is national symbol. Political government building.
Source: Tverdohlib / Getty

The White House is instructing federal agencies to prepare for large-scale layoffs if the government shuts down next week.

In a memo released Wednesday night, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) told agencies to plan for a “reduction in force” for programs whose funding could lapse, especially those not aligned with the President’s priorities. Unlike previous shutdowns, when non-essential federal employees were furloughed but returned once funding was restored, a reduction in force would permanently eliminate positions, marking a far more aggressive step.

The memo instructs agencies to revise these plans after a potential shutdown ends, keeping only the minimal number of employees needed to maintain statutory functions.

Related Stories

Maryland has already been heavily impacted by federal workforce cuts under the Trump administration, losing more than 15,000 federal jobs since January, the largest drop in any state.

The OMB’s directive raises the stakes for a possible shutdown and increases pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Both Democrats have opposed a short-term funding bill supported by President Trump and congressional Republicans, which would extend government operations for seven weeks in exchange for healthcare changes.

In response to the memo, Jeffries posted on X, “We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings. Get lost,” calling OMB Director Russ Vought a “malignant political hack.” Schumer called the memo “an attempt at intimidation” and said any firings would likely be overturned in court or result in rehiring.

OMB said it held its first planning call with federal agencies this week, coordinating shutdown contingency measures. While past shutdown plans were publicly posted, this year’s plans have not been released. The memo also criticized Democrats for blocking a clean funding bill, citing their demands for extended health subsidies and Medicaid reversals.

The agency reminded all federal offices to submit their shutdown plans promptly, noting some are still outstanding.

White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Hip-Hop Wired

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

National Cheeseburger Day
12 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close