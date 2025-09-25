Listen Live
News

MTA Enlists Cardi B To Help Get PSAs Out To New Yorkers

MTA Enlists The Talents Of Cardi B To Help Get Some PSAs Out To New Yorkers

We can never get enough Cardi B in our daily lives...

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Charlamagne Tha God
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

If we’ve learned anything about New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, it’s that they have an affinity for collaborating with Hip-Hop artists on MetroCards as well as constantly raising their fares and tolls.

Now, the MTA is looking to give New Yorkers a healthy heaping of Cardi B as they’re collaborating with the Bronx bomber on some new PSAs that commuters in the Big Apple will be subjected to for better or worse (we love it).

On Tuesday (Sept. 23), it was announced that Cardi B laid down some new tracks for the MTA, and though there isn’t a beat nor will her words be rhyming, she will be spitting facts and reminding subway riders to be courteous about their fellow passengers, to “keep it real” and pay their train fare. Maybe if riding the train wasn’t so damn expensive in 2025, jumping turnstiles wouldn’t be a New York sport, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, she does have some much-needed advice all New Yorkers should heed as she reminds everyone to “Stop subway surfing. Ride safe. Keep it cute and keep it moving. Okurrrr!”

We’re not sure how much she got paid to participate in these PSAs, but don’t be surprised if Offset demands a cut in order to sign off on their divorce papers. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about the MTA collaborating with Cardi B on some new PSAs? Let us know in the comments section below.

MTA Enlists The Talents Of Cardi B To Help Get Some PSAs Out To New Yorkers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

Hip-Hop Wired

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

National Cheeseburger Day
12 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close