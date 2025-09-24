Clack Clack: Marvin Jones III aka Krondon Cast As Tombstone In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

We’re still a ways away to see what Marvel Studios has in store for us when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters in 2026, but with The Punisher already confirmed to co-star alongside Spidey and “Savage” Hulk rumored to return in the film, y’all already know we’re in for one helluva ride.

As far as who’ll be the main protagonist of the film, that still remains up in the air. Villains like The Scorpion, Tarantula and Boomerang are said to be causing chaos in New York City. As Peter Parker begins a post-Avengers life in Brand New Day, it’s been reported that Marvin Jones III — who is also the rapper Krondon of Strong Arm Steady fame — has been tapped to play another classic, yet overlooked Spider-Man villain.

According to Deadline, the actor who voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, will be taking on the role of, well, Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While it isn’t known just how big of a role Tombstone will play in the overall plot of the film given that principal photography began weeks ago in Glasgow, Scotland, it will be interesting to see if rumors of a MCU version of the Sinister Six begins to form. The film is said to feature multiple low-level villains before the big man pulling the strings is revealed.

Per Deadline:

Also known as Lonnie Lincoln, Tombstone is one of New York’s nastiest crime bosses — a Marvel villain who is a recurring foil to Spidey in the comics. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, the character is a hulking African-American albino with filed teeth and near-indestructible skin. He first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988.

Production on Brand New Day resumes September 29. The film is still on course to meet its theatrical release date of July 31, 2026. As previously announced, others making their introduction to the live-action MCU in this film will include Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, whose roles haven’t yet been disclosed. Alongside Zendaya, who reprises as MJ, Mark Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk.

Needless to say, Spider-Man and The Punisher are enough to take on the likes of Tombstone, Scorpion and Boomerang, but if you got the Hulk in the mix, you have to wonder if there’s an actual powerful villain in the mix that would require Hulk- like strength to be taken down. The question that remains is who? Rumors have swirled that it could be anyone from a Kang The Conqueror variant to Dr. Doom himself, but regardless of who it is, you can bet your bottom dollar we’ll be there on opening night to find out.

What do y’all think about Marvin Jones III being cast as Tombstone in Brand New Day? Are y’all still waiting on a more popular Spider villain to be revealed, or are y’all good with the direction that the film is going in as is? Let us know in the comments section below.

Clack Clack: Marvin Jones III aka Krondon Cast As Tombstone In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com