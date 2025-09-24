Listen Live
News

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have scored a recent legal win in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, but a new lawsuit levied heavy allegations against the mogul. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean “Diddy’ Combs over sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Deonte Nash, who testified at Diddy’s trial earlier this year, is accusing the Bad Boy Records chief of several explosive charges that sound similar to other acts Combs was accused of enacting, allegedly.

Nash filed a complaint Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the outlet, adding in their report Nash stated that Combs, “inched his nipples, groped his buttocks, grinded on his groin, and once forced his hand onto Combs’ penis while Nash worked for Combs and his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura between 2008 and 2018.”

This was reminiscent of Nash’s testimony during Combs’ New York trial, where he said that in 2013, Combs strangled him after attempting to intervene in an altercation between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venturea. Shortly after, Nash claims Diddy strangled him again because he and Ventura went out to dinner, which led to physical violence.

Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared a statment that read “Mr. Nash is another opportunist looking to profit off his proximity to celebrity. This complaint is riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record that has already been established in court. Mr. Combs has dedicated his life and career to uplifting artists, creating opportunities, and building one of the most influential cultural enterprises in the world.”

Phoro: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

National Cheeseburger Day
12 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here Are 12 Delicious Houston Deals & Discounts

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close