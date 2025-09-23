Listen Live
Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Published on September 23, 2025

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Fresh off dropping their own solo projects, Gunna and Offset just announced they’ve got a collaborative album on the way — and the streets are already buzzing.

Gunna made the reveal during his One Night Only Apple Music event, and it instantly set the timeline on fire.

Both artists have been running up numbers on their own.

Gunna’s been in his bag with projects like One of Wun and The Last Wun, while Offset has been carving out his solo lane and delivering heavy-hitting features.

Now, instead of competing for streams, they’re joining forces for something bigger.

This collab makes sense. Gunna’s melodic flow pairs perfectly with Offset’s sharp delivery, and the two already proved they got chemistry on tracks like Prada Dem.

A full album together means fans can expect trap anthems, slick wordplay, and plenty of quotables made for IG captions.

We don’t have a release date yet, but one thing is clear — this project is about to be one of the most talked-about collabs in hip-hop.

RELATED: Young Thug Seems To Sneak Diss Former Homie Gunna On New Track

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album  was originally published on hot1009.com

