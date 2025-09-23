Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
HOUSTON — Amid a turbulent start to the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans decided to make a big change to their secondary by releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a surprise move on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was originally published on houstonseagle.com
Gardner-Johnson reportedly had grown frustrated with his role on the team and the Texans’ approach to how its defense runs, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The veteran safety reportedly sought to be traded, but the Texans released him instead.
The Texans traded for Gardner-Johnson in March in exchange for Kenyon Green and a conditional pick swap. A few weeks ago, the Texans converted over $6 million of his contract into a signing bonus, indicating big plans for the veteran as a member of the team.
Many following the league took to social media to express their surprise to the sudden move, as Gardner-Johnson is regarded as one of the better safeties in football. Reactions ranged from amusement, to confusion, to anger and even hope for a reunion:
Gardner-Johnson will likely be highly-sought after in the wake of his Houston exit. He currently has 11 tackles on the season, along with four assisted tackles.
Previous to his time in Houston, Gardner-Johnson spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2022 season. He played for the Detroit Lions in 2023, where he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in his third game with the team. He rebounded in his second stint with the Eagles in 2024, where he won the Super Bowl.
