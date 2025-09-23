Listen Live
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk

The Texas Democrat says the late conservative pundit spent his life targeting people of color and that death cannot erase the harm caused by his rhetoric.

Published on September 22, 2025

House Dems J6 Committee
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) doesn’t believe that the way you die can undo the way you lived. For Crockett, right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk spent his life demeaning, criticizing and denouncing people of color, so the Texas rep. voted no on honoring his life and legacy. 

Crockett, who was one of the 58 “no” votes in the House, joined CNN’s State of the Union” to defend her decision. 

“For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color,” Crockett said.

“It is unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities,” she added.

Crockett also noted that Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot and killed at an event on Sept. 10, mentioned Crockett directly on a podcast about a month before his death.

“I wasn’t aware of this at the time, but he got out there and he was talking negatively about me directly,” Crockett said. “So if there was any way that I was going to honor somebody who decided that they were just going to negatively talk about me and proclaim that I was somehow involved in a ‘great white replacement,’ yeah, I’m not honoring that kind of stuff.”

She added: “Especially as a civil rights attorney, and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people that died, people that were willing to die, that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place.”

Crockett noted that she didn’t condone the shooting or the conservative’s death.

“Whether it’s heated or not, the fact is, Charlie Kirk should still be here,” Crockett said. “It should not have been that there was political violence that resulted because of the words that were coming out of his mouth.”

