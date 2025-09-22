Listen Live
Gunfire Erupts at Youth Baseball Tournament in Katy

Published on September 22, 2025

Girls' Softball Team Equipment and Players in the Background
What began as a sunny Sunday morning of competition at a youth baseball tournament in Katy turned into a nightmare when gunshots suddenly rang out at the RAC (Railroad Athletic Complex). Players, coaches, and families scattered in panic as the sounds of gunfire cut through the air, turning what should have been a joyful weekend into a traumatic scene of chaos and confusion.

According to organizers, a 27-year-old coach was struck in the shoulder by a bullet that had ricocheted off a pole. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, and the coach was transported by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, he is expected to recover. Witnesses described a scene of disbelief and terror as children dove for cover and parents rushed to protect them.

“I have to legit bear crawl to my mom on my arms,” said 11-year-old Colton Bierman, a player for the Texas Colts, who was attending his very first tournament. His mother, Kelly, expressed the deep concern shared by many families: “Where do our kids play baseball? This is our first tournament… it wasn’t exactly a great outing, and I pray that all the kids come back.”

Coaches Alex Smith and Corbin Giesendorf of the Texas Colts were credited with keeping calm under pressure, guiding players and families to safety. Video obtained by KPRC 2 showed the intense moments of adults ushering children off the field. “It’s hard for me to talk about right now because of their faces. I’ll never forget looking at them,” said Smith. Giesendorf added, “Once we started hearing that whistling, it was kind of confusing. ’Cause you’re like, there’s no way we’re at a baseball field right now.”

